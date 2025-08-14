4 Ways You Can Leverage Microsoft To Make Money

Did you know you can leverage Microsoft to make money? Microsoft is a powerhouse in the software industry, but the company also has numerous branches that provide monetization opportunities for you.

Here are four ways you can use Microsoft to make money.

Become a Microsoft Partner

If you join the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and gain access to resources and support tools to build solutions on its platforms, you could easily leverage this into some passive income streams. Not only can you access various benefits — including technical advisory hours, marketing resources and potentially cash incentives for building applications on Azure AI or Analytics services — but you can also segue this into an IT consulting business.

With all this Microsoft tech at your disposal, you could develop a business plan, create your brand and market your services to attract clients without breaking a sweat. Consider offering services like network management, cybersecurity solutions or cloud services implementation as part of your IT consulting and money-making strategy.

Speaking of partnerships, you could also consider working as an affiliate marketing partner with Microsoft. This would work by creating a blog or website and then incorporating affiliate links to Microsoft products or services. This would allow you to earn commissions when readers click on these links and make purchases.

Monetize Content With PubCenter

If you create content, you can leverage Microsoft and use its pubCenter to monetize your content. With pubCenter, Microsoft advertisers compete for ad space on your website. When those ads populate on your website, you can make money.

Let’s say you have a blog in the travel industry. If an advertiser is trying to reach people who like to travel to promote a new suitcase, they might pay to place an ad on your blog.

Unlike other advertising platforms that can take weeks to set up and don’t tailor the content to your website, Microsoft pubCenter pushes ads that match your audience. If you’re already doing the work of making and posting content, why not earn more money and gain value with pubCenter?

Use Microsoft Rewards

You don’t have to be a content creator to make money with Microsoft — Microsoft Rewards can help you earn some extra cash with tasks you might already be doing. For example, you can earn points by simply performing everyday activities like searching the web with Bing or playing games on Xbox.

Points work based on a level system. In Level 1, you can earn up to 30 points per day for searching Bing on a PC. Once you hit Level 2, you can start earning up to 90 points per day for Bing searches on your computer.

These points can be accumulated and converted into different rewards, such as redeeming them for gift cards, nonprofit donations and sweepstakes entries. If you’re an avid Google searcher, maybe it’s time to switch to Bing to make extra money.

Freelance for Microsoft

If you have an entrepreneurial mindset, freelancing with Microsoft is another great option for making money. Guru.com is a job task platform that can connect employers looking for freelancers for work done in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Developing strong Microsoft Office skills, especially in Excel, can open doors to roles like data entry, automation, and dashboard setup for various businesses that are often high-income earners.

Freelancing using your Microsoft skills can help you earn extra money. Common jobs include typing PDF documents into Microsoft Word, creating tables and other content, and managing data and documents.

You can not only work from the comfort of your home but also earn extra cash and refine your skill set. Most employers look for some type of proficiency in Microsoft, making freelancing a great opportunity to position yourself as a strong candidate.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

