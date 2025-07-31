4 Ways To Pay Practically Nothing for Souvenirs

Even when you’re paying thousands of dollars for a trip, you still probably want to find ways to save money. That may be especially true given that the average cost of a trip this year is expected to be around $7,249, a 24% increase from 2024, according to Squaremouth Travel Insurance.

One way to cut down on your overall travel expenses is to spend less money on souvenirs. While you may be able to set aside a percentage of your overall travel budget for souvenirs, according to Faster Capital, you might also try a few other ways to get those items for practically nothing.

Take a Piece Home With You

Nothing may be better for your souvenir budget than free stuff. Things you typically overlook on your trip may make great souvenirs.

If you go to an amusement park, things like the park map, your ticket or free items they’re giving away for a special promotion all make great souvenirs from your trip. If you go to a new city for exploring, try picking up free local newspapers or saving something from a restaurant or hotel. You could put that notepad and hotel pen in your suitcase to add to a scrapbook or give to a younger family member.

Ask for Something

If you don’t ask, you won’t know. This bit of advice can apply to your vacation. Perhaps you visit a tourist attraction or stop at a national park. You can ask if they have any free items or souvenirs you can take with you. Younger travelers may especially enjoy this.

Buy Before You Go

When you compare the prices for many Disney items online versus in the park, you’re going to feel like you’re praying practically nothing. Disney Food Blog listed one way to save big money on your trip is to buy Disney souvenirs ahead of time so you don’t pay the in-park prices.

Use Gift Cards

You can try this budgeting technique to avoid overspending on souvenirs. Instead of using cash or your credit card, the Disney Food Blog suggested you buy a Disney gift card and put on there the amount you are open to spending on souvenirs.

If you try to go over, you’ll be reminded of it when the balance isn’t enough. If you don’t spend all of the amount, you have extra money for something else on your trip.

