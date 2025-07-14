4 Ways To Get Richer in 2025 That Might Surprise You

You probably know the usual ways to get rich, which somehow involves earning more and investing gobs of money. But what if there was a smarter way to leverage your existing resources to grow your wealth this year?

While the following tips aren’t exactly new, they may surprise you as to how much of a difference it makes when it comes to getting your assets to earn more money.

Leverage the Free Space in Your Home

Yes, there are people out there that are happy to pay you to use part of your home. Some websites can help you rent out your home or certain areas on your property if you have unique features or characteristics.

Production companies, for instance, may want to rent out certain areas for a movie or TV show. It may be cheaper for them to rent your home rather than build out their own set. For you, the extra money coming in for an area you may barely use could help you get richer.

Don’t have a “unique” property, but have extra space in your house?

You can get creative, like renting out a spare room for someone’s home office during the day, or someone can use your basement as a storage unit. You could even charge some to park their RV or boat in your yard for a fee.

Essentially, you’re earning money without doing much more work. The extra funds could be used towards investment contributions. Or, it could help you with additional mortgage principal payments to help you get debt-free faster.

Switch Jobs

Changing jobs could get you a higher salary bump. While the potential pay increase isn’t as high as it was a few years ago during the “Great Resignation,” according to ADP, workers in March 2025 could get an average of a 1.9% bump in year over year pay for those that switched jobs.

Sure, it doesn’t seem like much, but switching jobs could offer you benefits that are beyond a higher salary. Think about if this new company offers better opportunities to move to higher positions, or perks like employee stock options. Even if it’s a company match on a 401(k) plan, it’s way better than not having a retirement plan at all from a current employer.

Reevaluate Your Risk Tolerance

Think of risk tolerance as your comfort level with how much you’re willing to handle it when it comes to earning investment gains. The more potential to earn a higher return on your investments, the more risk there is for losses.

In general, if you have a longer time horizon when you’ll need to rely on your investments, the more risk you can be. As such, you may be able to earn a higher return over time, getting you closer to the coveted millionaire status and beyond.

While having a lower risk tolerance can help expose you to less risk of losing money, you may also not earn as much as you could. Taking the time to evaluate how much risk is right for your situation when it comes to your investment portfolio could help you get richer with your returns.

Fire Your Financial Advisor

No, this isn’t to suggest that you should never work with a financial professional or actually fire the advisor you’re currently working with.

What we’re suggesting is that you take a careful look at what you’re paying in fees and assess whether it’s worth it. Or, whether their advice is actually beneficial to you.

For instance, some financial advisors charge a fee that’s based on a percentage of your investments. Even if it seems low, like 1%, that could have a compounding effect on your wealth in the long run. In other words, you could take a more DIY approach to your investments or invest in securities that have lower fees.

The difference could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Also take a look at whether the financial advisor receives a commission from the investments they sell you. If so, this person may not act in your best financial interest and could be costing you more than you initially bargained. By working with a professional that charges lower fees and suggests investments where you’re not paying sky-high management fees, you’re on your way to earning much more wealth.

