4 Types of Homes To Explore Now as Spring Approaches

April through June is peak homebuying season, according to the National Association of Realtors. If you’re thinking about buying property, spring is the time to start shopping before competition causes home prices to potentially skyrocket.

As for what types of homes to explore as spring approaches, here are a few options.

Condos or Townhomes

If you want to live in a big city but you travel a lot, condos or townhomes are worth checking out.

“If you are into traveling often or work a lot, condos and townhomes are great for exterior maintenance being taking care of by the Association,” said David Siwy, a Realtor with Realty Mark Advantage.

As for where to buy, consider your preferences and the current market in busy areas.

“For example, if you buy in Philadelphia, you will find the areas of Northern Liberties, Breweryton, Fishtown and around the Art Museum are hot right now,” Siwy said.

Suburban Homes

If city living isn’t for you, check out the suburbs. Suburban living has much to offer, not least of which is a quieter place to raise a family. Yards are often bigger too.

“The suburbs continue to have low inventory but appeal to many who want to leave the city of Philadelphia to have more land and space,” Siwy said. The same can be said of other metropolitan areas.

While limited inventory can mean higher prices, it depends on when and where you buy. If affordability is a concern, spring is a good time to start shopping.

Older Homes

Are you interested in a DIY project? If so, check out some older homes in your ideal neighborhood. You might wind up with a fixer-upper, but the rewards of renovating your home can be great. Be sure to set a budget so you don’t spend more than you’re willing.

“Older homes that need cosmetic fixes intimidate most home buyers but some minor fixes like new floors and fixtures and a new coat of paint will likely generate quick equity for the savvy buyer,” said Brett Johnson, a licensed real estate agent and owner of New Era Home Buyers.

Johnson recommended looking at older homes “located in burgeoning neighborhoods and homes that have sat on the market since the beginning of the winter.”

New Construction Homes

The advantage of a new construction is that everything is completely new. But be prepared to potentially pay a little more.

“New construction can be great for new and updated housing, but they can be more costly if you are on a budget,” Siwy said.

The median sales price of new residential homes was $446,300 in January 2025, according to Census data. The actual price depends on factors like neighborhood, square footage and how many upgrades you request.

