4 Tricks To Extend Your Free Trials for as Long as Possible

Free trials are some of the best experiences you can have with a service you really like but really can’t afford.

Many people think it’s pointless to sign up for a free trial only to enjoy the service for a few days or a couple of weeks, only to have to cancel it. The good news is you don’t have to cancel it.

There are a select few who have figured out how to extend free trials and get the most out of some really cool services. Here are the five tricks GOBankingRates learned to extend your free trials as long as possible.

1. Use Your Different Emails

One method for getting extended free trial periods is to use different emails before your original trial expires. You might have a couple of different ones, Yahoo, Gmail, etc. You might also have a work email. If you have a large household, you can use the email addresses for the other members of your family as well.

This approach is helpful when the site wants you to return with a security code. This way, you can access the security code from your and your family members’ inboxes.

You can also use the plus sign hack. When a trial ends, you can sign up using your email with a plus sign directly after your username.

For example, if your email is youremail@yahoo.com, you would sign up using youremail+@yahoo.com. This will extend your free trial and continue to send emails directly to your inbox. You can usually get another round of a free trial.

2. Use Your Resources for Discounts

One great way to get a longer free trial and then extend that free trial into a permanent free or discount service is to use the resources at your disposal. Many professions receive discounts or free services based on the field, according to Money Talk News.

For example, firefighters, police officers, armed forces, teachers, and nurses can all get heavily discounted or free services at several sites. You may also qualify for free services if you’re considered low-income or if you have children who need the service.

Finally, check with organizations you already belong to, like Costco, your bank or AAA. Each of these will have a network of providers they partner with to get discounts for their members.

3. Talk to Customer Support

Sometimes, it’s about who you know. Pick up the phone and call customer service. Explain your situation and why a longer free trial would be beneficial to you and to the company providing the service.

Maybe you’re an influencer. You could be starting a new business. Perhaps you’re starting a client list. In any case, if you stand to recommend these services to others, a customer service agent may offer you a longer free trial period in exchange for the business you might bring in.

It can’t hurt to ask.

4. Track Your Subscriptions

Finally, to ensure you don’t end up paying for free trials that end, track all of your subscriptions. You can list them all in your Notes app or somewhere else online that you can access easily. Include the name of the site, the date you signed up and the date the free trial expires.

You can even set reminders for yourself before the expiration, so you can extend further or cancel the service entirely. Consider signing up for a subscription tracker to save you time and money.

In this hectic economy, every penny you save can make a huge difference. It could be money you put toward investing in your future. So it pays to take advantage of free trials as much as possible, and extend them out forever.

