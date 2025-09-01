4 Travel Hacks To Do in Summer for Your Winter Vacation

It seems weird to be thinking of your winter vacation when it’s still smack dab in the middle of the summer, but doing so could save tons of money.

Being prepared for winter travel ahead of time can save you hundreds of dollars or more, and you can be present for the amazing memories you’ll make.

Use Hotel Booking Platforms

In many cases, comparing prices from multiple booking websites will get you a good deal on different kinds of accommodations. Plus, you can usually find local chain hotels or even short-term stays that want to avoid high Airbnb fees.

For example, Booking.com has listings of local companies that manage short-term apartments for a fraction of the price you’d find in hotels.

Of course, if you want to stick with hotels, you can still use booking platforms to compare prices with other types of stays before making your decision. However, if you have decent status with a hotel, then it may be worth the extra effort to book directly with them.

Find Deals at Locations During Their Off-Peak Season

If you want to head to Germany during November and December when their Christmas markets are in full swing, you’ll most likely not be able to find a deal. The same goes for any ski resort during the winter.

Instead, see where you can head to a place that offers what you like to do during vacation, but one where it’s considered their off-peak season. January in New York City can offer great savings, for example.

The shoulder season can be a great way to find cheaper accommodations and flights, two of the biggest expenses on any trip.

Sign Up For Travel Mailing Lists

Getting on the mailing list of different travel-related companies like hotels, airlines and tour companies may seem annoying. But it could help you get discounts.

In many cases, you may receive offers for discounts or special offers exclusively for mailing list subscribers. At the very least, you’ll be able to find out when they happen without actively having to search for them.

The earlier you sign up for them in advance of your trip, the more opportunities there could be for savings. For example, if you’re planning an epic Europe trip, Eurail has sales a few times a year where you can get 20% off a pass. IHG hotels have point sales where you can get up to a 100% bonus, which can save you a ton per night.

Consider Destination Dupes

Destination dupes are places that are equally as lively and offer very similar vibes to areas that are more popular and hence more expensive. Think about what activities you want to do and the cities that offer them, then search for ‘dupes’ with a smaller price tag.

For instance, if you want to visit places like Switzerland, consider Quebec City in Canada instead. You’ll be able to walk along cobblestone streets and hang out in the Petit-Champlain district and Place Royale to soak in the European vibes.

Many also claim that Ljubljana in Slovenia is a good alternative to Paris. You can still enjoy a lively cafe scene and walk along the river like you would in Paris. Lake Bled is a short day trip away and offers much of the scenery you may find in more rural areas in France.

