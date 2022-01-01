4 Top Streaming Stocks To Watch In 2022

4 Hot Streaming Stocks To Check Out Right Now

Streaming stocks have taken the world by storm since the onset of the pandemic. However, some may have reservations about the segment as things are slowly shifting back to normalcy. Nevertheless, it is easy to understand why many consumers would prefer streaming rather than conventional television. For starters, streaming platforms offer more curated and affordable content. With the role of streaming services in our daily lives, this segment of the stock market will continue to be on the minds of many investors.

According to estimates by Financial Times, the eight largest U.S. media groups including Netflix, Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) plan to spend at least $115 billion on new movies and television shows next year. In fact, even media analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson believes that there is no turning back for these companies now. He said, “The only way to compete is spending more and more money on premium content.” Chances are, streaming services will be a staple in the foreseeable future. With that said, here is a list of top streaming stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Best Streaming Stocks To Watch In 2022

Roku

First, we will be looking at Roku. Essentially, the company operates a television streaming platform. The company’s Roku TV models are now available through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Therefore, consumers can discover and access a variety of streaming content. Besides that, the company also offers Roku Channel that provides its users with free access to Hollywood movies, news channels, and many more.

Earlier this week, we saw Roku announcing a new growth and international expansion to the Roku TV Ready™ Certification program. Some of the notable partners added this year include Element, JVC, Pheanoo, and Phillips. Also, the program has now expanded internationally with partners launching in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico. Safe to say, the program that was designed to simplify and unify the modern home theater has been a success for the company thus far.

Additionally, Roku also announced earlier in December that it is establishing an office in the city of Amsterdam. This is part of the company’s plans to expand its existing presence in the Netherlands to help with international growth. Given these positive developments, would ROKU stock be a top streaming stock to watch in 2022?

Netflix

Another top streaming company right now would be Netflix. Put simply, the company is a provider of subscription streaming entertainment services. With paid streaming memberships in over 190 countries, members can watch their favorite content at any given time without interruption from commercials. So, it should not be a surprise that the streaming company is on the top of many investors’ lists. NFLX stock has risen more than 15% this year.

As some of you may be aware, Netflix will be announcing its fourth-quarter earnings report on January 20, 2022. Investors will be keeping a close eye on the company’s upcoming report as its third quarter was a successful one. The company reported earnings per share of $3.19 during the quarter, beating the estimate of $2.56 according to Refinitiv. Also, its subscriber growth escalated to 4.4 million, again a solid beat over the expected 3.84 million.

Given that the company expects to add 8.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, it will be a number that investors will be scrutinizing on. That said, Netflix is ramping up its effort to add subscribers in India. It appears that the company will be cutting prices for its subscription there. After all, it is currently behind Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video in subscriber count in India. All things considered, would you consider adding NFLX stock to your 2022 watchlist?

Discovery

Discovery is a global media company. In detail, the company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, ranging from pay-television (pay-TV) to direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription products. Some of you may be familiar with the company’s portfolio that includes brands such as Discovery Channel, Food Network, Animal Planet, and Travel Channel.

Last week, the company announced that the European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust clearance for the acquisition of AT&T’s (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia business. Clearly, this is another important step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery. It will be a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content.

In addition, Discovery along with SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) also announced that they are entering into a collaboration. In brief, SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP subscribers will be eligible for a 12-month subscription to discovery+, and three months of discovery+ for other SiriusXM subscriptions. The partnership aims to create more value and more choices for consumers with subscription offers that deliver the best content from both companies. Given these exciting developments, would you consider investing in DISCA stock?

FuboTV

To sum it all up, we will be looking at the up-and-coming streaming company, FuboTV. Put simply, the company stands out for being a sports-first live television streaming platform. FuboTV allows its customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. Hence, subscribers will have access to thousands of live sporting events annually, all on one platform.

Last week, the company’s Fubo Gaming announced the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona. This marks the second state that the market-defining sportsbook is available. Hence, sports lovers can now place wagers on thousands of live professional and collegiate sporting events. Fubo Sportsbook is more than just a wagering platform, it also aims to meet the country’s sports fan’s growing demand for interactivity through an industry-first integration.

Investors should also note that the company has closed its acquisition of France’s number one live TV streaming company, Molotov SAS. The synergy between both companies will propel them to the next level by leveraging their capabilities to improve both business models with greater scale. With that said, is FUBO stock worth buying at its current valuation?

