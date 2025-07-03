4 Top Stocks With Strong Interest Coverage for the Second Half of 2025

Markets ended higher on Wednesday as investors weighed the latest developments in trade and the economy. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices closed higher, advancing 0.47% and 0.94%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 10.52 points. The market sentiment was buoyed by news of a trade accord between the United States and Vietnam, which alleviated concerns surrounding prolonged trade tensions.



Despite overall optimism, a recent economic report showed an unexpected drop in private payrolls for June. According to the ADP report, the private sector lost 33,000 jobs last month, indicating potential challenges for the U.S. economy. This surprising decline in job numbers has heightened scrutiny from investors, especially given the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to interest rates.

Shift Focus to Financially Resilient Stocks

In such a macroeconomic environment, it becomes increasingly important to focus on companies with strong financial fundamentals. We often judge a company based on its sales and earnings. However, these metrics may not be sufficient on their own. A stock might get a boost if these figures rise year over year or surpass estimates in a particular quarter, offering a lucrative opportunity for short-term investors to cash in. Relying solely on sales and earnings numbers may not yield the desired long-term returns. For those seeking sustainable investment growth, a deeper dive into the company’s financial health and stability is essential.



A critical analysis of a company’s financial background is a prerequisite for an informed investment decision. Coverage ratios, which assess whether a company is robust enough to meet its financial obligations, play a crucial role in this analysis. A higher ratio generally indicates a stronger financial position. This article focuses on the Interest Coverage Ratio, a key indicator used to evaluate a company's ability to pay interest on its debt, ensuring that the company is not over-leveraged and can comfortably meet its interest obligations from its operating earnings.



Interest Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) divided by Interest Expense.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and Vertiv Holdings Co VRT have impressive interest coverage ratios.

Why Interest Coverage Ratio?

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how effectively a company can pay the interest charges on its debt.



Debt, which is crucial for most companies to finance operations, comes at a cost called interest. Interest expense has a direct bearing on a company's profitability, and its creditworthiness depends on how effectively it meets interest obligations. Therefore, the interest coverage ratio is one of the important criteria to factor in before making any investment decision.



The interest coverage ratio suggests the number of times the interest could be paid from earnings and gauges the margin of safety a firm carries for paying interest.



An interest coverage ratio lower than 1.0 implies that the company is unable to fulfill its interest obligations and could default on repaying debt. A company that is capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardships. One should also track the company’s past performance to determine whether the interest coverage ratio has improved or worsened over time.

The Winning Strategy

Apart from having an Interest Coverage Ratio that is more than the industry average, adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a VGM Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to better results.



Interest Coverage Ratio greater than X-Industry Median



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: Stocks that have a strong EPS growth history.



Projected EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: This is the projected EPS growth over the next three to five years. This shows that the stock has near-term earnings growth potential.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



VGM Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 14 stocks that qualified the screening.



Hudbay Minerals, a copper-focused critical minerals company, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 9.2% and 41.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. HBM has a VGM Score of A. Shares of HBM have risen 14.7% in the past year.



Sterling Infrastructure, which is engaged in e-infrastructure, transportation and building solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B. Sterling Infrastructure delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 41.2% from a year ago. The stock has rallied 96.3% in the past year. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Molina Healthcare, which provides managed healthcare services under Medicaid and Medicare programs and through state insurance marketplaces, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 8.4% and 7.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has declined 19.3% in the past year.



Vertiv Holdings, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv Holdings’ current financial year sales and EPS implies growth of 18.8% and 24.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Vertiv Holdings has a VGM Score of B. Shares of Vertiv Holdings have advanced 33.1% in the past year.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

