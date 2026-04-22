4 Top-Ranked Technology Stocks Set to Beat Q1 Earnings Expectations

The technology sector is gaining momentum from the ongoing wave of digital transformation, driven by the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Increasing use of AI technologies — particularly Generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI — has accelerated demand for high-performance computing and data center infrastructure, supporting growth in semiconductors, AI accelerators and related services. At the same time, AI deployment is advancing industrial automation through greater use of the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and automated systems. While still in its early stages, quantum computing is beginning to show potential for tackling complex challenges in areas such as drug discovery and logistics.



These factors bode well for technology stocks, a number of which are set to report quarterly results over the next couple of weeks. We pick four technology stocks — Sandisk SNDK, Monolithic Power Systems MPWR, Garmin GRMN and Corning GLW — well-poised to beat earnings estimates this season.

Technology Stocks Riding on AI Boom, Investments

AI demand is escalating, and that has increased the need for data center capacity expansion. Per Gartner, global AI spending is expected to hit $2.5 trillion in 2026, indicating 44% growth over 2025.



Massive investment in chips, particularly graphics processing units (GPUs), and customized accelerators is driving demand for semiconductors. Demand for advanced process technologies (3 nm and 5 nm) is increasing. Per the Semiconductor Industry Association data, semiconductor sales in February 2026 were $88.8 billion, up 61.8% year over year and 7.6% month over month. In January, sales were $82.5 billion, up 3.7% month over month and 46.1% year over year.



Moreover, the PC segment witnessed modest growth in the first quarter of 2026. IDC estimates 65.6 million units were sold, up 2.5% year over year.

How to Pick Earnings Estimates Beating Stocks?

Finding technology stocks with the potential to beat earnings estimates can be daunting. Our proprietary methodology, however, makes it fairly simple.



You could narrow down the list of choices by looking at stocks that have the combination of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining stocks that have the best chances to surprise with their next earnings announcement. It is the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Our research shows that for stocks with this combination of ingredients, the odds of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%.

Top Bets

Milpitas, CA-based Sandisk has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sandisk is benefiting from strong demand for NAND storage products, which has transitioned from a commodity, cyclical market to a strategic, AI-driven infrastructure layer. NAND is the most scalable storage semiconductor, making it essential in AI architectures. NAND usage is driven by the need for higher storage per workload and the growing deployment of larger models. SNDK is riding on an accelerating enterprise SSD demand based on the aforesaid factors.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has jumped 19% to $13.92 per share over the past month. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30.



Sandisk Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Sandisk Corporation price-eps-surprise | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Kirkland, WA-based Monolithic Power Systems currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.



Monolithic benefits from its robust product portfolio that targets In-Car connectivity and infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems, and rapid adoption of LED lighting in cars and vehicles. Being a fabless company, MPWR works with third-party contractors and chip assemblers for the manufacturing, assembling and testing of wafers and ICs.



The consensus mark for earnings has been steady at $4.89 per share over the past month and suggests 21% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Quote

Olathe, KS-based Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Garmin is benefiting from strong momentum across the Fitness and Auto OEM segments. Strong momentum across the Aviation, Marine and Outdoor segments is an upside. While strength in the Fitness segment is primarily attributed to advanced wearables demand, Auto OEM revenues are driven by increased shipments of domain controllers.



The consensus estimate for GRMN’s first-quarter earnings has increased by a penny to $1.84 per share over the past 30 days and indicates 14.3% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Garmin Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Garmin Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Garmin Ltd. Quote

New York-based Corning is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on April 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Corning continues to focus on developing state-of-the-art cover materials, which have been deployed on more than 8 billion devices. GLW’s portfolio, consisting of optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, enables it to create optical solutions to meet evolving customer needs. Corning’s focus on AI integration is positive.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased by a penny to 70 cents per share over the past month and suggests 29.6% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Corning Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Corning Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Corning Incorporated Quote







Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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