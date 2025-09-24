4 Top-Ranked Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns

The primary purpose of a business is to generate profits that can be reinvested in expansion or distributed to reward shareholders. The net profit margin is an effective tool for measuring the profits a business reaps.

A higher net margin underlines a company’s efficiency in translating sales into actual profits. Moreover, this metric offers insight into how well a company is run and the headwinds weighing on it. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. INFU, Century Aluminum Company CENX, Remitly Global, Inc. RELY and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance the value of a business.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with its peers provides a company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin, as an investment criterion, has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective while analyzing a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: High net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Let us discuss the abovementioned four stocks out of the nine stocks that qualified the screening.

InfuSystem Holdings is a healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and related products to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InfuSystem Holdings’ 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 160% to 26 cents per share in the past 60 days. INFU surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 79.2%.

Century Aluminum is engaged in the production of primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Century Aluminum’s fiscal 2025 earnings has moved north by 11.6% to $2.30 per share in the past 30 days. CENX beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters and missed the same on two occasions, the average surprise being -15.4%.

Remitly Global provides cross-border remittances and digital financial services through its mobile application. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Remitly Global’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 3 cents to 12 cents per share in the past 60 days. RELY topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 132.9%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean and renourish storm-damaged coastline. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 2025 earnings has moved upward by 6 cents to $1.02 per share over the past 60 days. GLDD outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 45.3%.

