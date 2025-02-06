4 Top-Ranked Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks to Boost Portfolio Returns

Net profit, also referred to as the bottom line, is one of the key tools to determine the financial health of an enterprise. The metric demonstrates a company’s ability to convert per-dollar sales into profits.

A low profit margin indicates higher risks, implying that a revenue drop might dampen profits, pushing a company into the red. Mission Produce, Inc. AVO, Accel Entertainment Inc. ACEL, BrainsWay, Ltd. BWAY and First Bank FRBA, however, boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance business value.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with peers provides a company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin, as an investment criterion, has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective while analyzing a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: A high net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Here we discuss our four picks from the 18 stocks that qualified the screen:

Mission Produce sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados, mangoes and blueberries principally in the United States and internationally. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 44.8% to 42 cents per share in the past 60 days. AVO surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1,154%.

Accel Entertainment is a distributed gaming operator, primarily in the United States. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Accel Entertainment’s 2025 earnings has remained unchanged at 85 cents in the past 60 days. ACEL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.1%.

BrainsWay is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrainsWay’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward to 16 cents per share from 9 cents in the past 60 days. BWAY surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 211.1%.

First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Bank’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 14 cents to $1.78 per share in the past 30 days. FRBA surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.5%.

