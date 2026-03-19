4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Add to Portfolio for Solid Returns

Investors seeking strong returns may gain by adding stocks with robust liquidity to their portfolios. Liquidity reflects a company's ability to meet its short-term financial obligations. Stocks with high liquidity are favored by investors, as they often signal financial stability and the potential for strong growth and returns.

Investors may want to consider adding four top-ranked stocks — Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, Ciena Corporation CIEN, HubSpot Inc HUBS and Roku, Inc. ROKU — to their portfolios to boost returns.

However, it is important to exercise caution. While high liquidity can indicate that a company is efficiently managing its short-term obligations, it may also suggest underutilization of resources. In some cases, companies with excess liquidity may not be deploying their assets effectively, which could limit growth potential.

Hence, one may consider a company’s efficiency level in addition to its liquidity while identifying prospective winners. A balanced assessment of both liquidity and efficiency can help identify truly promising investment opportunities.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the “acid-test ratio” or “quick assets ratio” — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets, relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash, cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable, but it may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than that of their industry can be considered efficient.

We added our proprietary Growth Score to the screen to ensure these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3: While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.

Asset utilization is more significant than the industry average: A higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.

Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Strong Buy): Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B: Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B handily beat other stocks when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy).

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only eight.

Here are four of the eight stocks that qualified the screen:

Columbia Sportswear Company engages in the sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment in the United States and internationally. COLM is focusing on its ACCELERATE strategy to target younger consumers through revitalized branding and strong digital marketing.

COLM’s fourth-quarter 2025 net sales came in at $1,070.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,037 million but fell 2% year over year. The decline was timing-related, as some Fall 2025 wholesale shipments were pulled forward into earlier periods.

Continued momentum in the direct-to-consumer channel and solid performance in international markets were positives, while weaker demand was witnessed in the United States. For 2026, the company expects net sales to grow 1% to 3%, implying revenues of $3.43 billion to $3.5 billion, up from nearly $3.4 billion in 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.46 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.

Ciena, headquartered in Hanover, MD, is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services.

Ciena’s fiscal first-quarter reflected a year-over-year 33% top-line gain, 111% bottom line growth and a record $7 million order backlog, driven by accelerating AI-led demand from cloud and service provider customers. It continues to capitalize on WAN connectivity needs across subsea, long-haul, metro networks and DCI.

Better pricing, Hyper-Rail innovation and cost optimization are expected to boost gross margins, going ahead. For fiscal 2026, adjusted gross margins are projected at 43.5-44.5%. With the first half exceeding expectations and supply challenges being managed, Ciena now expects first and second-half gross margins to be roughly similar. It is managing supply conditions effectively and expanding capacity, but demand is expected to exceed supply for the next several quarters. For the second quarter, Ciena expects revenues of $1.5 billion (+/-$50 million).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.01 per share, up 12 cents in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.

HubSpot is an AI-driven customer relationship management (CRM) platform. The integration of advanced AI tools, which include state-of-the-art features, such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights and ChatSpot, across its entire product suites and customer platform is driving more value to customers. HubSpot added more than 9,800 net new customers during the fourth quarter, which increased the total customer count to 288,706, up 16% year over year.

The software-as-a-service vendor’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues expanded year over year, backed by growing user engagement across all segments. Quarterly revenues improved to $846.7 million from $703.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter

For 2026, management estimates revenues between $3.69 billion and $3.7 billion, up 18% year over year on a reported basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.31 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.01%, on average.

Roku is a leading streaming platform in the United States. Platform revenues are being driven by momentum in streaming services distribution and video advertising activities. It is working on strengthening integrations with third-party ad demand and measurement platforms.

Platform revenues grew 18% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, while total net revenues came in at $1.39 billion, up 16.1% year over year. For 2025, net revenues came in at $4.737 billion, up 15% year over year.

For 2026, Roku expects platform revenues of $4.89 billion, implying 18% year-over-year growth, with gross margin expected to be between 51% and 52%. Full-year net revenues are projected to be $5.5 billion with a gross profit of $2.435 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $635 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.10 per share. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 97.81%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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