4 Top-Performing Sector ETFs of Q1 2026

The year 2026 began with strong optimism as the S&P 500 hit the level of 6,976, only to slide to 6,528 three months later. The index even hit a low of 6,316 at some point in March. The sentiment has shifted sharply due to the Iran war. However, hopes of diplomacy offered some support to close out Q1.

Major indices ended the first quarter in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.2%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.1% and the S&P 500 declined 4.8%.

Geopolitical Shock Ruled Q1: The Iran Conflict

The biggest market-moving catalyst last quarter has been the war involving Iran. The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, with President Donald Trump saying that the operation was aimed at destroying Iran’s nuclear program and weakening its current regime.

What was initially expected to be a short conflict has turned into a prolonged disruption, particularly hitting crucial global energy supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz. The resulting oil shock has rattled markets, fueled inflation concerns, and stoked fears of stagflation.

United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO has gained about 39.3% past month (as of March 31, 2026), although the fund fell 3.7% on March 31, 2026, on hopes of de-escalation. Notably, in late-March, there were talks that Donald Trump may end the Iran conflict even if the Strait of Hormuz stays largely closed, The Wall Street Journal reported, per Reuters, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Fed Uncertainty: Seesawing U.S. Treasury Yields

At the start of the year, the Federal Reserve paused rate cuts due to resilient consumer spending and a stable labor market. However, renewed inflationary fears amid geopolitical shocks have complicated the outlook. The benchmark U.S. treasury yield started the year at 4.19% while it hit as high as 4.44% on March 27.

There were fears of a hawkish Fed. The two-year U.S. treasury yield hit a high of 3.96% on March 26, although the same kicked off the year at 3.47%. Markets started preparing for a prolonged pause of rate cuts or even the possibility of rate hikes.

However, contrary to the month-long fear, the Fed indicated in late March that U.S. inflation is under control despite the oil price surge. The statement helped the benchmark treasury yield fall from 4.44% to 4.30% in just two days to close out March.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF has lost about 1.7% over the past month, while it is off 0.7% this year. On the contrary, hopes of a hawkish Fed boosted the U.S. dollar. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP has gained about 2.5% this year and has added 1.7% past month.

U.S. Economic Growth Slows Sharply in Fourth Quarter

The U.S. economy expanded at a much weaker-than-expected pace in Q4 2025, growing at an annual rate of 0.7%. The figure marked a sharp slowdown from 4.4% growth in the third quarter and 3.8% in the second. Economists had expected the revision to show stronger growth instead of a downgrade, per AP, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

AI Trade Loses Momentum

The once-dominant AI-driven rally has cooled significantly. Rising bond yields pressured high valuations, while profit-taking and downbeat sentiments toward growth sectors like technology reduced its role as a safe haven.

Uncertainty around AI payoffs, combined with concerns about heavy capital spending rising from global competition, has weighed on the “Magnificent Seven” stocks. Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS lost 11.3% in Q1 2026, while the fund has backtracked about 6% over the past month.

Sector ETF Winners of Q1

Let’s find out the sector-based exchange-traded funds (ETF) that won in Q1 2026.

Shipping

Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF BWET – Up 604.8% year-to-date (YTD)

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF BOAT – Up 30.5% (YTD)

Disruptions in various shipping routes have boosted shipping stocks this year. About 90% of the world’s goods are transported by sea, according to the FT. Due to all the disruptions, shipping rates have surged in recent months, making the above-mentioned ETFs clear winners.

Energy

State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP – Up 37.8% YTD

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF PSCE – Up 37.4% YTD

Energy markets had an amazing Q1 due to supply disruptions. Oil prices jumped by roughly 77% in the quarter. The BNO ETF skyrocketed by about 84% in Q1. This explains why ETFs like PSCE and XOP posted strong gains in Q1 (read: Oil Could Surge to $200 if Conflict Continues: Energy ETFs in Focus).

Telecom

State Street SPDR S&P Telecom ETF XTL – Up 27% YTD

Telecom stocks surged in Q1 2026, due to strong subscriber growth and increased investor favorability due to 5G advancements. There was also investor rotation into telecom amid improving market conditions. Sentiment improved around network modernization, per seeking alpha.

Several stock holdings in the ETF benefited from substantial tax savings due to the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” The bill creates permanent tax incentives in the areas of capital asset depreciation and the expensing of domestic R&D costs, per a source. This has generated solid cash tax savings for companies like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Space

Procure Space ETF UFO – Up 22%

The space sector has been an area to watch, following reports that Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX may soon file for a public listing. SpaceX has reportedly filed confidential IPO papers. The IPO may hit the market as early as mid-2026, as quoted on Economic Times. According to CNBC, it could be the largest listing ever, targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation and potentially raising more than $75 billion.

Such a move could be a key catalyst, setting valuation benchmarks for the broader industry and driving fresh investor interest. Additionally, the space sector is benefiting from the growing push toward the militarization of space. Rising energy demands from AI-driven data centers are also fueling interest in space-based data center solutions.





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Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP): ETF Research Reports

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF): ETF Research Reports

United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL): ETF Research Reports

Procure Space ETF (UFO): ETF Research Reports

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.