4 Top-Performing Liquid Stock Picks for Robust Returns

Building a portfolio with stocks that have robust liquidity levels will likely work for investors seeking healthy returns. Liquidity measures a company’s capability to meet its short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand, owing to their potential to provide maximum returns.

However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with a high liquidity level. High liquidity may also indicate that the company cannot utilize its assets competently.

Besides sufficient cash, an investor might also consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before investing. A healthy company with favorable liquidity may be a profitable pick for one’s portfolio.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — also known as the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. However, a high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also suggest that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — also called the ‘acid-test ratio’ or ‘quick assets ratio’ — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding the current assets relative to current liabilities. Like the current ratio, a quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet current debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable but may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely-used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.

To ensure that these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential, we have added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)

Asset utilization greater than the industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)

Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, handily beat other stocks.)

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only six.

Here are four of the six stocks that qualified for the screen:

Lantheus Holdings LNTH is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosing cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus Holdings’ 2023 earnings has been revised upward to $4.79 per share from $4.25 in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S TKC is one of the leading providers of mobile communications services in Turkey. In 2022, the company’s customer base comprised 887K homes with end-to-end fiber. Total fiber home passes stood at 5.4 million. The company net fiber additions stood at 234K subscribers for the full year. The net additions growth was driven by higher penetration of the company’s complementary and content-heavy TV+ service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.11 per share, up 23.3% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.6%, on average.

Hello Group MOMO is a China-based mobile social and entertainment platform. The company’s Momo mobile application helps people to have social interactions based on common interests, location and online recreational activities. The company acquired app dating app — Tantan — in May 2018. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, up 36.2% in the past 60 days. MOMO has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.9%, on average.

Sea Limited SE is an internet service provider company based in Singapore. It offers digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 bottom line is pegged at $2.96 per share, suggesting an improvement from a loss of 13 cents 60 days ago. SE has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.6%, on average.

