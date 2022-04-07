4 Top Computer Hardware Stocks To Watch Right Now

Are These The Top Computer Hardware Stocks To Watch Now?

The best computer hardware stocks show up on the radar of many investors from time to time. However, the stock market volatility may have cast a cloud over the industry for a while now. From concerns of inflation to semiconductor shortage, it is no surprise why investors may be cautious. What’s more, some of the companies in the sector which received a boost during the pandemic may now see slowing growth. That said, as hybrid working trends will likely stick around, this will likely provide support for sentiments in the computer hardware industry. So, it would be safe to assume that the long-term potential of the industry is probably still intact. Therefore, top companies with a strong foundation such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio right now.

Not to mention, the computer hardware industry is one that emphasizes collaboration to drive innovation. Recently, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Samsung Electronics announced a memorandum of understanding for a unique collaboration. This is to standardize and drive broad adoption of next-generation data placement, processing, and fabrics storage technologies. Thus, end-users can have confidence that these emerging storage solutions will have support from multiple device vendors. All in all, let’s look at some of these top computer hardware stocks that may be worth watching in the stock market today.

Computer Hardware Stocks To Watch Now

HP

HP, also known as Hewlett-Packard,is one of the leading global providers of personal computers (PCs) and other access devices. Its products and services are catered to individual consumers, businesses, and even large enterprises. With more than 80 years of experience within the industry, HP believes that it can continue to innovate and provide extraordinary contributions to technology and humanity as a whole. Now, HPQ has been gaining the attention of many investors today. This is largely driven by the news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) purchased a stake in the company stock worth $4.2 billion. In light of this, HPQ stock is climbing by over 10% at today’s opening bell.

Besides that, HP also has some exciting developments of its own. Last week, the company and Legor Group SPA announced a partnership for the development of innovative precious metals for HP’s Metal Jet system. HP believes that there will come a day when all modern businesses will rely on HP’s state-of-the-art binder jetting printers in their facilities. So, this collaboration aligns perfectly with its vision to disrupt manufacturing norms and accelerate digital manufacturing. Given these compelling developments, could HPQ stock be worth watching right now?

Dell

Another top computer hardware giant that would be no stranger to most would be Dell. In detail, the company operates through the Infrastructure Solutions Group segment (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG) segment. The ISG segment is responsible for the digital transformation of its customers by leveraging its multi-cloud and big data solutions. On another hand, the CSG segment includes hardware and peripherals, making Dell one of the top computer hardware companies in the world. However, DELL stock has had a rough start to the year thus far.

At its current valuation, some investors may argue that it would be an intriguing opportunity given the strong fundamentals that it boasts. Fiscal 2022 is the best year in Dell’s history as a listed company. Its full-year revenue was a record $101.2 billion, representing an increase of 17% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its diluted earnings per share for the year was a record $6.26, up by a whopping 114% year-over-year. This is due to the continued growth across all its business units and record personal computer shipments. So, should investors be keeping a close eye on DELL stock?

Seagate

Following that, we will be looking at the provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions, Seagate. The company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs) but it also produces a range of electronic data storage devices such as solid-state hybrid drives, solid-state drives, and many more. In March, Seagate and ROVE announced a collaboration, providing Lyve™ Mobile and Lyve™ Cloud to solve mass data storage complexities while driving value for distributed enterprises. It would help clients accelerate time to data and enable businesses to move mass data across their datasphere regardless of the platform.

Now, Seagate is not resting on its laurels. On Wednesday, the company and Phison Electronics Corp announced plans of expanding their SSD portfolio. The new SSDs will consist of next-generation high-performance, high-density enterprise NVMe SSDs. These would likely help enterprises lower total cost ownership through increased storage density, higher performance, and lower power consumption. Safe to say, this new long-term partnership will strengthen the development cycle and distribution of enterprise-class SSDs. All things considered, would you be adding STX stock to your watchlist?

Lenovo

To sum up the list, we have another top computer hardware company that is often overlooked, Lenovo. For those unaware, this is an investment holding company that engages in personal computers and related businesses. Lenovo’s core products include Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs. Additionally, it also produces tablets, smartphones, and workstations. Recently, the company announced its bold vision for the year ahead. The vision includes building on its commitment to double investment in Research and Development (R&D). Also, the company will be hiring 12,000 R&D professionals around the world over the next three years to support this commitment.

Well, such commitments are necessary as Lenovo continues its transformation from a devices company to a global technology powerhouse. On top of that, the company also announced an expansion of its global partnership with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) in March. Together, the extended collaboration will create joint solutions that employ automation, differentiated IT infrastructure services, and optimization. Hence, it will help customers meet their mission-critical on-premises and cloud-based distributed application service needs. Overall, Lenovo appears to be making strides in the right direction for long-term growth. As such, could LNVGY stock be a hidden gem in the tech sector right now?

