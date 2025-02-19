4 Top Big Data Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Right Away

Big Data refers to the vast and complex information generated daily from various sources, including social media, business transactions, sensors and online searches. This data can be structured (organized in databases), unstructured (such as emails, videos, and images), or semi-structured (a mix of both). Companies leverage Big Data to analyze trends, make predictions and enhance decision-making using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

To fully understand Big Data and its impact, it is essential to consider the six key factors that define it, known as the "six V’s." Volume refers to the massive amount of data produced daily, such as social media posts and online purchases. Velocity is the speed at which data is generated and processed, allowing businesses to respond in real-time, like Google search results appearing instantly. Variety highlights the different formats of data, from structured spreadsheets to unstructured videos and text. Value focuses on extracting meaningful insights to support better business decisions. Variability refers to how data patterns shift over time, such as changing social media trends. Finally, Veracity ensures data accuracy and reliability, preventing incorrect information from leading to poor decisions. These six V’s help businesses process and analyze data efficiently, enabling smarter strategies and innovation.

With these foundational elements in place, the Big Data industry is poised for remarkable growth. As technology evolves, the demand for robust data analytics solutions is surging across industries, from healthcare and finance to retail and manufacturing. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Big Data market is expected to reach $401.2 billion by 2028.

This surge in demand has given tech companies a significant advantage as they develop the tools and infrastructure needed to harness Big Data’s potential. For instance, NVIDIA NVDA powers Big Data with advanced chips, while Salesforce CRM transforms raw data into insights, helping businesses better understand and serve customers. Even Alphabet GOOGL and Apple AAPL rely on Big Data to enhance user experience and streamline business operations.

4 Big Data Stocks to Buy Now

NVIDIA has evolved significantly with the Big Data revolution, starting with the introduction of its CUDA programming model in 2006. CUDA unlocked the parallel processing power of GPUs for various data-intensive tasks, laying the foundation for NVIDIA's growth in Big Data. This breakthrough enabled researchers and companies to use NVIDIA’s GPUs beyond gaming, especially in areas like AI model training and scientific computing???.

In 2012, NVIDIA GPUs powered the AlexNet neural network, which won the ImageNet competition, marking a pivotal moment in AI development. This event highlighted the capabilities of NVIDIA's hardware in processing massive datasets, helping Big Data applications in industries like healthcare, automotive and finance. Over the years, NVIDIA continued to enhance its data center offerings, introducing the Tensor Core GPU in 2017 and acquiring Mellanox in 2020 to improve high-performance networking capabilities.

By 2023, NVIDIA had launched the DGX Cloud, an AI-training-as-a-service platform, further cementing its role in Big Data and AI infrastructure. Its GPUs became essential for training modern AI models, with applications ranging from recommendation systems to generative AI content creation. Looking ahead to 2025, NVIDIA, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), anticipates continued strong demand for its AI-optimized data center solutions, particularly with the introduction of its new Blackwell architecture. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Salesforce began leveraging Big Data in a transformative way around 2016 when businesses increasingly needed real-time customer insights. As data generation skyrocketed, traditional customer relationship management (CRM) solutions became inadequate, prompting Salesforce to expand its AI and analytics capabilities. The introduction of Einstein AI in 2016 marked a major milestone, enabling companies to analyze vast amounts of customer data for predictive insights. Over the years, Salesforce evolved from a cloud-based CRM platform into a comprehensive AI-driven enterprise solution, integrating Big Data across sales, marketing and customer service operations.

By 2024, Salesforce had fully embraced AI-powered automation, leveraging its extensive data cloud to process trillions of Einstein transactions weekly. The company's latest innovation, Agentforce, represents a major step forward, allowing businesses to deploy AI agents that can autonomously handle customer interactions, sales processes and marketing campaigns. This shift toward digital labor has already gained traction, with major enterprises like FedEx and IBM integrating Agentforce into their operations. Additionally, Salesforce's investments in AI-driven analytics and workflow automation have significantly improved business efficiency, making it an essential platform for enterprises navigating the data-driven economy.

Salesforce expects continued growth in AI-driven automation in 2025, with Agentforce playing a central role in reshaping customer interactions. The company anticipates that AI agents will handle a significant portion of service requests, reducing human workload while improving response times and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, Salesforce is preparing for the launch of Agentforce 2.0, which is expected to bring even greater accuracy and efficiency to AI-driven processes. As businesses increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions, the #2 Ranked company is positioning itself as the leader in enterprise AI, driving digital transformation across industries.

Palantir Technologies began leveraging the Big Data revolution as early as 2010 when its Gotham platform became a crucial tool for intelligence agencies dealing with large-scale, complex datasets. Over the years, the company expanded its capabilities beyond government contracts, introducing Foundry, a platform designed to help commercial enterprises integrate, analyze and derive insights from vast amounts of data. This shift allowed Palantir to capitalize on the growing demand for data-driven decision-making, particularly in industries like finance, healthcare and manufacturing, where real-time analytics became essential.

By the early 2020s, Palantir had fully embraced AI and machine learning as key components of its platforms. The integration of AI into its Foundry and Gotham platforms, along with the introduction of Apollo for continuous software deployment, positioned the company as a leader in operational intelligence. In 2023, Palantir launched the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which further enhanced its ability to process large datasets using advanced AI models. This evolution allowed organizations to automate workflows, predict outcomes and optimize complex operations, reinforcing Palantir’s role in the AI-driven Big Data landscape.

By 2024, Palantir's growth had accelerated significantly due to the widespread adoption of AI in business and government. The company reported record revenues and customer expansions, with its AI-powered solutions driving efficiency gains across multiple sectors. Companies and government agencies sought Palantir’s platforms to harness the power of AI for data processing, automation and strategic decision-making. The Zacks Rank #2 company’s commitment to integrating AI with Big Data positioned it as a key player in the digital transformation era, solidifying its dominance in both commercial and government markets.

Moody’s has undergone a significant transformation with the rise of Big Data, integrating advanced analytics and AI to enhance its risk assessment capabilities. Over the last decade, the company has leveraged AI and machine learning to provide more precise insights into credit markets and financial risks. This shift has allowed Moody’s to offer more comprehensive risk solutions, using vast datasets to assess interrelated risks such as supply chain disruptions, cyber threats and extreme weather events. The expansion of its data-driven approach has positioned the company as a leader in financial analytics, helping clients navigate complex economic landscapes.

The company began significantly benefiting from Big Data in 2014, marking the start of a deeper integration of data-driven technologies into its services. Since then, Moody’s has continually modernized its infrastructure, including acquisitions that have strengthened its analytics capabilities, such as the purchase of RMS, which expanded its climate risk data. The introduction of cloud-based intelligent risk platforms has further enhanced the company’s ability to process massive datasets efficiently, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making for clients in banking, insurance and capital markets.

By 2024, Moody’s had fully embraced AI, particularly Generative AI, to further enhance its analytics and research solutions. The company integrated AI-powered tools into its workflow, allowing for automation in risk assessments and financial modeling. This has led to substantial improvements in efficiency, enabling Moody’s to process trillions of dollars in rated debt while maintaining high analytical accuracy. As the demand for sophisticated risk assessment continues to grow, the #2 Ranked company remains at the forefront of financial technology, continuously investing in data innovation to provide cutting-edge insights for its clients.

