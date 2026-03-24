4 Tips to Know Before Buying Physical Precious Metals

Investors can gain exposure to precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium through numerous investment products, including futures, mining stocks, mutual funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs). But some investors might choose to invest directly in physical precious metals.

Like all investments, gold and other precious metals investments—including physical precious metals—come with risk. Precious metals are often promoted as “safe haven” investments that can hold—or even increase—their value in times of market turmoil or economic uncertainty. However, that doesn’t make them immune from price declines.

These four tips can help you sidestep pitfalls when it comes to investing in physical precious metals:

Say "no" to pushy and overly persuasive salespeople. When investing in physical precious metals, you might encounter high-pressure sales tactics—such as dangling the prospect of large profits or implying that there are limited quantities available—false promises and even fraud, including fraud related to precious metals individual retirement arrangements (IRAs), which are a type of self-directed IRA. Exercise caution if an investment professional pushes you to make an immediate investment decision or tells you that you must act now or risk missing an opportunity. Even if the investment isn’t fraudulent, this type of pressuring is inappropriate. Be particularly wary of unsolicited investment pitches and other red flags of fraud. Check the background of the salesperson and company before you invest. Request the salesperson's name and contact information, as well as the firm’s address and phone number. Conduct an online search for the seller, read reviews and look for complaints. You can check with the Better Business Bureau to see if a precious metals dealer is BBB rated or accredited, and the U.S. Mint maintains a searchable database of coin sellers. If you’re financing your purchase and not physically receiving the metal, check to see if the seller or firm is registered with the National Futures Association (NFA). You can also use FINRA’s free BrokerCheck tool to research the background and experience of financial professionals and firms who sell securities and/or offer investment advice. Understand the risks. Salespeople might try to convince you that precious metals offer greater safety or value than other investments, as well as lower risk. But metal prices can fluctuate, like any other investment, and they’re sometimes quite volatile. The use of leverage (in other words, loans or financing) to finance purchases and the possibility of loss or theft if you store them yourself are among the other risks associated with physical precious metals investments. Ask the salesperson for a risk disclosure statement, which might not provide a full picture but can help you learn more about some of the risks, before you provide any money. Get a full accounting of fees. The firm that sells or stores your precious metals might charge account opening fees, sales commissions, storage fees, management fees, and other fees. In some cases, fraudsters have inflated prices and fees or have charged storage and insurance fees for metal that never existed. Before you invest, make sure you get all fees and other costs in writing and be sure you understand what level of return you’d need to earn to break even.

When thinking about investing in precious metals, be sure to evaluate how they fit in with your overall investing strategy and portfolio diversification. Also be aware that the risks might be different from one type of precious metals investment to the next.

Consider talking with an investment professional to help you understand the potential opportunities and limitations of precious metals investments, whether in the form of physical metals, securities or other products that offer precious metals exposure.

Learn more about investing and investment products. Visit the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for additional information about precious metals fraud.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.