4 Things the Middle Class Can’t Afford at Universal Studios Orlando

Although a day at any theme park is likely to cost some money, some of the fun at Universal Studios Orlando seems out of the price range for most middle-class families.

Whether you are planning a trip or not, it’s interesting to know some things the middle class may no longer be able to afford at Universal Studios Orlando.

Luxury On-Site Hotels

When heading to an Orlando theme park, staying on property can make life easier. Although you’ll enjoy less commute time to the parks, you’ll likely pay more for that privilege.

Universal’s Loews Royal Pacific Resort is a luxury option for parkgoers who want to stay on property, but it may be out of reach for many middle-class families. According to the Orlando Informer, staying at this hotel costs between $421 and $914 per night.

Unique Dining Experiences

Universal Studios offers a wide selection of unique dining experiences. But in general, dining inside the park is a significant expense, especially if you want to enjoy one of the more unique options.

For example, the park’s Marvel character dinner costs $56.99 for adults and $31.99 for children. That can add up quickly for any family trying to enjoy a day at the theme park.

Skip-the-Line Passes

If you don’t want to spend all day waiting in line, purchasing a skip-the-line pass can be worth it. But for many families, these passes are simply out of reach.

For a single day, an Express Unlimited Pass for Universal Studios costs around $140 per person. For a family of four, that adds around $560 per day to the park experience.

Park Tickets

Even the park tickets themselves are out of reach for many families. A one-day ticket for two parks, Universal Studios Orlando and Islands of Adventure, starts at $174 for adults and $169 for children. If you want to visit just one park, ticket prices start between $80 and $139 for adults and between $75 and $134 for children. And prices can go up based on the day and time of year you plan to visit.

Remember, this just gets you in the door. It doesn’t include food, skip-the-line passes or lodging. When the day starts out with that kind of expense, it’s easy to see how many families wouldn’t be able to afford to take this vacation.

How To Visit Without Breaking the Bank

For those who want to take a vacation to Universal Studios Orlando without derailing their financial goals, here are some tips.

Save in advance. Map out an estimate of what you expect to spend on the trip. If possible, start saving early to build up a stockpile earmarked for the big trip.

Map out an estimate of what you expect to spend on the trip. If possible, start saving early to build up a stockpile earmarked for the big trip. Lock in cheap flight deals. If you are flying in, seeking out an affordable plane ticket can help keep costs lower. Shop early and consider budget carriers for affordable flights.

If you are flying in, seeking out an affordable plane ticket can help keep costs lower. Shop early and consider budget carriers for affordable flights. Use your credit card rewards. For responsible spenders, consider opening a rewards credit card and building up a point balance to help you defray some of the costs. For example, this might help you pay for your flights or even your hotel.

If a trip to Universal Studios Orlando ends up being out of your price range, that’s okay. The good news is that you can take plenty of other vacations for a fraction of the cost, especially if you consider local destinations to cut down on transportation costs.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Things the Middle Class Can’t Afford at Universal Studios Orlando

