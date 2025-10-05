4 Things To Do If Your Social Security Checks Aren’t Big Enough

If you’re not happy with the size of your Social Security check, you’re not alone. A recent Senior Citizens League survey of 1,920 U.S. seniors (ages 62 and up) found that just 10% were satisfied with their benefits amount. Nearly 2 in 3 respondents (63%) reported feeling dissatisfied, while 27% had more neutral feelings about how much they receive each month.

In August 2025, the Social Security Administration reported that the average benefit amount for retirees was just over $2,000. The average check for those on survivor benefits was significantly lower at $1,575.

If your Social Security checks aren’t enough, here are a few ways to supplement them.

Get a Side Gig or Part-Time Job

Every dollar counts when you’re on a fixed income, but when the money you’re receiving isn’t enough to cover the bills, the best thing to do might also be the hardest — and that is to pick up some extra work on the side.

“A lot of people I know are picking up gig work like driving for Uber or Lyft, doing deliveries with DoorDash, walking dogs or pet sitting through apps like Rover,” said Joseph Camberato, CEO of National Business Capital. “The nice thing is, you can do it on your schedule and stop whenever you need a break.”

Other options include part-time consulting or picking up seasonal or holiday work. According to Indeed, the average seasonal associate earns $15.99 an hour in the U.S.

Suspend or Delay Benefits

If you’re willing and able, consider delaying benefits for a few more years. This does mean working longer, but it can also give you a little more financial security down the line.

“Continuing to work and earn a higher income can potentially increase your benefits,” said Hanna Grichanik, private wealth advisor at Northwestern Mutual. “The Social Security Administration recalculates your benefits periodically to account for any additional earnings, especially if those earnings are among your highest years.”

The full retirement age is either 66 or 67, depending on your birth date. But if you voluntarily suspend Social Security, you’ll earn delayed retirement credits. Wait until you’re 70 to collect, and your paycheck will be at its highest possible amount.

Set Up Passive Income

Passive income can save you from having to work beyond what you already planned. Plus, it can supplement those lower-than-desired paychecks. Combine passive income with reducing expenses, and you might find yourself in a much better financial position.

“You can rent a room or basement apartment or consider renting your entire house while downsizing into something smaller,” Camberato said.

For renting out your home or a room, you can use short-term vacation rental sites like Airbnb or Vrbo. If this doesn’t sound appealing, you could always rent out a vehicle using Turo or personal items like equipment or tools with a site like RentMyTool or Fat Llama.

Other passive income ideas — like selling homemade goods on Etsy or getting into affiliate marketing — might take longer to set up, but the earnings potential could be worth your while.

Check Into Other Benefits

Continuing to work isn’t for everyone, but have you looked into other benefits? You might qualify for things you didn’t know existed.

“If you’re facing financial difficulties, check if you qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which provides additional financial support to eligible individuals with limited income and resources,” Grichanik said.

Currently, the maximum SSI payment is $967 per individual. It’s $1,450 for couples.

You might also qualify for other benefits, like spousal or survivor benefits. Depending on how much you’re getting now, these other options could mean a higher check.

“If you were married 10 years or longer and your ex-spouse is eligible to begin collecting, you are entitled to one-half of your ex’s benefit,” Grichanik said. “You must also not be currently married in order to receive a divorced spousal benefit.”

