4 Tech Stocks Positioned for Strong Growth in the Rest of 2025

Stocks in the Technology sector, including Broadcom AVGO, Zoom Communications ZM, NVIDIA NVDA and Fortinet FTNT, are poised for transformative growth in 2025, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and a strong focus on sustainability and cybersecurity.



Agentic AI, which enables machines to autonomously complete complex tasks, is one of the most significant developments, reducing the need for human intervention. Alongside this, generative AI will continue to transform industries such as healthcare and content creation by enabling personalized automation and more intelligent processes.



Cybersecurity will also see a major shift, with AI-powered threat detection playing a crucial role in combating increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. Industry-specific AI models, which are specialized artificial intelligence systems designed to address the unique needs of sectors like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, will further accelerate AI adoption by providing tailored solutions.



Spatial computing, which merges digital and physical environments through Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, is set to redefine human-computer interaction, particularly in gaming, training, and entertainment. Robots capable of performing adaptive tasks and collaborating with humans will lead the charge in automation. Meanwhile, Quantum computing, which leverages quantum mechanics to perform complex calculations at unprecedented speeds, is still in its early stages but is expected to advance toward real-world applications, transforming various industries.



Alongside these advances, the rapid adoption of cloud computing, which provides Internet-based computing services, along with 5G technology, autonomous vehicles, and wearables, will continue to drive progress. Edge computing will also gain momentum as it processes data closer to its source, reducing latency and enhancing real-time decision-making.



Besides, the rising demand for processors used in enterprise laptops and data center servers, as well as the increasing adoption of consumer electronics, industrial tools and equipment, and networking and communication products, have been contributing significantly to global semiconductor sales. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales reached $56.5 billion in January 2025, marking a 17.9% increase from $47.9 billion in January 2024.

AVGO Advances Tech Leadership With PCIe Gen 6 and Security

Broadcom continues to make significant strides in advancing technology and securing its position as a leader in the semiconductor industry.



Broadcom recently introduced its end-to-end PCIe Gen 6portfolio, extending its multi-generational leadership by offering an Interop Development Platform for simplified system design and interoperability, alongside successful collaborations with Micron and Teledyne LeCroy to ensure compliance and enable high-performance AI infrastructure solutions.



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company also launched Emulex Secure Fibre Channel Emulex Secure Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters, the industry’s first quantum-resistant encryption solution, securing data transmission while enabling real-time ransomware detection. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has increased to 3.96% in the past 30 days to $6.56 per share, highlighting growing investor confidence in its technological advancements and market position.

Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

ZOOM’s AI-Driven Shift to Enhance Enterprise Communications

Zoom Communications is transitioning from a pandemic-era video conferencing tool to an AI-first work platform poised for sustainable growth.



In March 2025, Zoom launched a suite of agentic AI features, with its AI Companion evolving into a fully autonomous tool capable of reasoning, retaining memory, and executing multi-step tasks. This addresses productivity challenges for knowledge workers, setting Zoom apart in the competitive collaboration market.



Further expanding its capabilities, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company and Mitel have launched a hybrid cloud solution integrating Zoom Workplace and AI Companion with Mitel’s telephony platforms to enhance enterprise communications.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.37 per share, which has increased 1.51% in the past 30 days.

Zoom Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Communications, Inc. Quote

NVIDIA Expands AI Leadership With New Models & Partnerships

NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell GPUs are gaining traction among high performance computing, automotive, workstation manufacturing and other technology companies that develop AI based products. It is also solidifying its leadership in AI and enterprise solutions through key partnerships.



This Zacks Rank #2 company has expanded its collaboration with Alphabet to advance AI, with a focus on robotics, drug discovery, and energy optimization.



Key initiatives include integrating NVIDIA’s hardware with Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure and optimizing generative AI models, such as Google DeepMind’s Gemma, for better transparency and performance while also developing new tools for intelligent robotics and energy grid advancements.



The company’s consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $4.39 per share, which has increased 4.28% over the past 30 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Fortinet Expands AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Growth

Fortinet is benefiting from its position in the cybersecurity market with its latest advancements in endpoint detection and response technology.



This Zacks Rank #2 company has recently upgraded its OT Security Platform with enhanced threat detection, durable segmentation, 5G connectivity, and AI-driven SecOps, all integrated into FortiOS for comprehensive OT security and compliance.



It has also announced FortiAnalyzer, a powerful, streamlined entry point aimed to scale an organization’s security operations center into a Turnkey AI-driven SecOps Platform for Resource-Constrained Security Teams.



The Zacks consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has increased by a couple of pennies to $2.45 per share over the past 30 days, reflecting positive market sentiment.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.