4 Tech Investing Trends To Keep an Eye on in 2025

Tech companies have been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks during the up-and-down days on Wall Street. They sometimes are among the stocks seeing the biggest moves.

But there may be some interesting tech investing trends to watch this year. GOBankingRates talked to finance and money experts for their take on tech trends to expect in 2025.

Emerging Tech

According to Marguerita Cheng, a certified financial planner and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, as the pace of technological innovation continues to accelerate, there are some areas of opportunity to consider for investing.

“They include the expansion of data centers, increased acceptance and institutional use of digital assets and advances in quantum computing,” she said. “Investors can access these emerging technologies with exchange-traded funds. ETFs have democratized access to diversification and professional asset management.”

Synthetic Biology

Speaking of emerging tech, finance and money expert Andrew Lokenauth said synthetic biology might be the sleeper hit.

“The ability to program living cells is revolutionizing everything from manufacturing to agriculture,” Lokenauth explained. “I invested in a company using engineered microbes to produce rare earth materials, and they’re already scaling production.”

Biotech Computation

“The biotech computation space is fascinating, too,” Lokenauth added. “The intersection of artificial intelligence and drug discovery is creating incredible opportunities.”

Lokenauth said one of his portfolio companies cut their development timeline by 60% using AI models. That’s billions in potential savings.

Robotics Automation

Lokenauth said his perspective on robotics may be controversial.

“I think robotics automation is about to hit an inflection point,” he said. “The tech is finally catching up to the vision, especially in manufacturing and logistics. The ROI numbers I’m seeing are pretty compelling.”

Lokenauth had an additional piece of advice for investors: Keep timing in mind when it comes to tech investing. He noted that being too early can be just as bad as being too late.

