4 Target Items To Stock Up on Now in Case of Tariff-Induced Product Shortages

Shopping at Target is a pastime for many people. There’s nothing quite like strolling through the aisles with a Starbucks in hand, looking for the latest decor item to bring home. However, with new tariffs, many items people purchase regularly are set to go up in price.

It’s good for those on limited incomes, like retirees and those with young families, to be aware of how tariffs might affect their household purchases. That way, it gives them an opportunity to search for sales or stock up now before the full impact of tariffs hits.

Here are top items to purchase now before prices increase more in the future.

©Target

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Example price: $6.39

For customers who purchase extra virgin olive oil made in Europe, it might be time to buy it in bulk. NPR reported that President Donald Trump recently made an agreement with the European Union to create 15% tariffs. Many olive oil producers are located in the European Union and ship their products to the United States, as Americans consume more olive oil than any other country, except Italy. This Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Good & Gather is a good example. It is $6.39 at Target.

©Target

Rice

Example price: 89 cents

The White House is currently in tariff negotiations over rice, according to World Grain. In April, the government reported an additional 36% tariff on Thai rice imports. There are also tariffs on India, Vietnam and Pakistan, which are other top rice producers. For shoppers who purchase rice regularly, now may be the time to buy it before more tariffs take effect. This pack of Enriched Long Grain White Rice by Good & Gather is just 89 cents, so you can really stock up.

©Target

Furniture

Example price: $290.99

Last month, President Trump said that he would decide on the amount of tariffs for furniture within the next 50 days. ABC News reported that the U.S. imported $25.5 billion in furniture last year, so many Americans will notice these price increases. While Target has not always been the top place people shop for furniture, the company has had many partnerships with designers over the past few years and has broadened the amount of furniture it offers in the store. So for those who have had their eye on a specific piece of furniture, now is the time to buy it. For instance, this sturdy two-drawer desk from Target is $290.99.

©Target

Coffee Beans

Example price: $10.79

Shoppers who love coffee should know there are tariffs on many countries that produce coffee now. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the price of coffee has increased by nearly 15% since last year. Even companies that create coffee machines have had to rethink their business strategy. Reuters reported that Thermoplan, a Swiss coffee machine maker that supplies Starbucks’ stores, now faces a 39% tariff. So for those who are coffee drinkers at home, it’s time to look for sales and opportunities to buy in bulk and save. This 12-ounce Starbucks Pike Place Roast Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee is $10.79 at Target.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

