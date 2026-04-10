4 Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Technology Solutions Industry

Players operating within the Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry, including Micron Technology MU, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Hewlett Packard HPE and Agilysys AGYS, are reaping the benefits of several favorable industry trends like advancements in data management capabilities, a rapid shift away from traditional siloed systems toward more integrated deployment techniques and heightened demand for modern application development approaches. However, the industry is still recovering from significant headwinds stemming from persistent supply chain bottlenecks, a challenging macroeconomic climate characterized by rising inflation and higher interest rates, soaring prices for key inputs and delays in customer acceptance of new products and services. These factors have resulted in significant order backlogs across the industry, casting a shadow on its prospects.

Industry Description

The Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry comprises companies that deliver advanced information technology solutions spanning computer systems, software platforms, data storage infrastructure and microelectronics. These industry players are ramping up investments in data modernization and analytics, cybersecurity and threat defense, remote work enablement, process automation, contactless service delivery models, enhanced customer and employee experience offerings and supply chain modernization initiatives, which are aimed at accelerating digital transformation services for enterprise customers.



Some players provide technological solutions (products and services) to help organizations connect, interact and transact with customers. Others develop and market information recognition, data entry software, systems and technologies.

4 Computer - Integrated Systems Industry Trends in Focus

Integrated Solutions Driving Demand: The industry is experiencing a surge in demand for integrated solutions across enterprises of all scales, driven by increasing investments in cutting-edge software technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. This demand is further fueled by the significant opportunities presented by business analytics, cloud computing, mobile technologies, security solutions and social business platforms. Additionally, industry players are anticipated to benefit from the recovering global IT spending, as predicted by Gartner, enabling them to capitalize on the rising demand for comprehensive and seamless integrated solutions that can streamline operations and enhance productivity across various sectors.



Solid Adoption of Multi-Cloud Model: The industry is witnessing the robust adoption of the multi-cloud model as enterprises seek to achieve better scalability and optimize resource utilization. This trend is expanding the scope of industry participants, enabling them to leverage the benefits of cloud and hardware/software virtual technologies, which are anticipated to favor the industry's growth.



Moreover, as growth and investment opportunities in developed countries continue to slow down, emerging economies are poised to play a crucial role in driving the industry's future. The multi-cloud model's increasing popularity, coupled with the tailwinds from cloud and virtual technologies and the potential of emerging markets, presents a strong foundation for industry participants to capitalize on new opportunities and foster sustained growth.



Supply-Chain Bottlenecks and Backlogs: Industry participants are grappling with a multitude of challenges, including supply constraints, softening demand for servers and cognitive applications, as well as delays in customer acceptance. These factors have contributed to consistent backlog levels, particularly in the Compute, High-Performance Computing & Mass Storage Class and Storage segments. Furthermore, the industry's outlook is affected by the volatility in foreign exchange rates, primarily due to the prevailing macroeconomic scenario and headwinds in emerging markets.



Semiconductor Chip Shortage Mars Prospects: The industry is grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, which has posed significant challenges for participants. The time-consuming business model transition to cloud computing has compounded these difficulties, requiring companies to navigate complex operational shifts amid supply chain disruptions. Moreover, lower spending across datacenter systems, primarily due to component shortages, particularly in memory and CPUs, as well as a deceleration in hyperscale spending are headwinds.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #96, which places it in the top 40% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates outperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since April 30, 2025, the industry’s earnings estimate for 2026 has moved north by 196%.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Beats Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry has outperformed the broader Computer and Technology sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the past year.



The industry has returned 137.4% over this period compared with the S&P 500 and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s respective growth of 30.1% and 44.6%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month P/S, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing computer-integrated systems stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 3.96X compared with the S&P 500’s 4.97X. It is also below the sector’s forward 12-month P/S of 6.04X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 5.15X and as low as 1.94X, with the median being at 3.08X, as the chart below shows.

Forward 12-Month Price-to-Sales (P/S) Ratio

4 Computer-Integrated Systems Providers to Watch

Micron Technology is executing at an exceptional level, with AI-driven demand fundamentally reshaping its business. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, reported March 18, 2026, Micron delivered record revenues of $23.86 billion — nearly tripling year over year — alongside record gross margin and operating cash flow of $11.90 billion. At NVIDIA's GTC in March 2026, Micron announced that it had begun volume shipments of HBM4 36GB 12H, with its entire calendar 2026 HBM supply already committed. Micron also announced the successful closing of the Tongluo site acquisition in March 2026, adding critical cleanroom capacity amid structurally tight DRAM and NAND supply. With New York megafab construction now underway and a Singapore fab breaking ground in January 2026, Micron is positioned to capture the AI infrastructure supercycle. Management expects significant records again in the fiscal third quarter. MU currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 earnings has moved north by 77.3% to $58.36 per share in the past 60 days. MU shares have gained 118.4% in the past six-month period.

Price & Consensus: MU

Advanced Micro Devices enters 2026 on a strong fundamental footing. Full-year 2025 revenues hit a record $34.6 billion, up 34% year over year, with Data Center segment revenues reaching $16.6 billion. Free cash flow surged to $5.5 billion, reflecting robust earnings quality. In February 2026, AMD secured a landmark 6-gigawatt multi-generation GPU agreement with Meta for AI infrastructure deployment beginning in the second half of 2026, alongside a strategic enterprise AI partnership with Nutanix. In March, AMD expanded Ryzen AI 400 Series to desktops and signed an MOU with Samsung on next-generation HBM4 AI memory technology. April's MLPerf Inference 6.0 results demonstrated AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs surpassing one million tokens per second at cluster scale, further validating AMD's growing AI compute leadership and pipeline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 0.1% to $6.7 per share in the past 60 days. AMD shares have gained 9.1% in the past six-month period.

Price & Consensus: AMD

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is building powerful momentum into 2026. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, revenues surged 18% year over year to $9.3 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of 65 cents — up 16 cents from the prior-year period — and orders rising double digits year over year across all segments. The Networking segment delivered $2.7 billion in revenues, up 151.5%, while Data Center Networking surged 382.6%. Faster-than-planned Juniper synergies expanded Cloud & AI operating margins to 10.2% from 8.4%. At MWC 2026, HPE unveiled an integrated AI-native telco portfolio alongside an innovative financing program to accelerate customer adoption. At the RSA Conference in March 2026, HPE launched the Juniper SRX400 Series Firewalls and post-quantum cryptography-ready capabilities, strengthening its security franchise. HPE raised its FY2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $2.30-$2.50 and free cash flow guidance to at least $2.0 billion, underscoring durable, profitable growth ahead.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 company’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved north by 2.5% to $2.42 per share in the past 60 days. HPE shares have returned 13.4% in the past six-month period.

Price & Consensus: HPE

Agilysys presents a compelling buy opportunity in 2026, underpinned by sustained operational excellence and accelerating global demand for its cloud-native hospitality software ecosystem. The company delivered its 16th consecutive record revenue quarter in fiscal third-quarter 2026, with total revenues rising 15.6% year over year to $80.4 million, driven by 23.1% subscription revenue growth. Free cash flow surged to $22.7 million, with ending cash strengthening to $81.5 million. Management subsequently raised full-year fiscal 2026 total revenue guidance to $318 million, reiterating adjusted EBITDA at 20% of revenues. Recent customer wins reinforce the global expansion narrative: Rudding Park, an award-winning U.K. luxury resort, selected the full Agilysys ecosystem in February 2026, while Winford Resort & Casino Manila deployed InfoGenesis POS across 11 venues in March 2026. Record backlogs, rising recurring revenue mix and deepening international penetration position AGYS for durable growth ahead.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 company’s fiscal 2026 earnings has remained steady at $1.65 per share in the past 60 days. AGYS shares have lost 42.6% in the past six-month period.

Price & Consensus: AGYS

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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