4 Stocks With Strong Interest Coverage Ratios to Buy in June 2025

U.S. stocks gained on Monday, marking a positive start to June despite rising global trade concerns. The S&P 500 gained 0.41% to reach 5,935.94, the Nasdaq rose 0.67% to 19,242.61, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 35.41 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 42,305.48. These gains came as tensions between the United States and China resurfaced, with Beijing rejecting allegations of violating a temporary trade deal and instead accusing Washington of failing to fulfill its part.



Looking ahead, market participants are likely to monitor further developments in U.S.-China relations, as any shift could impact market sentiment. An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only based on the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of a company’s financial background is a must for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues.



Often, investors evaluate a company’s performance by simply looking at its sales and earnings, which sometimes do not reveal the real picture. To be more precise, they do not tell whether a company’s fundamentals are sound enough to meet its financial obligations. Here, the coverage ratio comes into play — the higher the metric, the more efficient an enterprise will be in meeting its financial obligations.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO boast an impressive interest coverage ratio.

Why Interest Coverage Ratio?

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how effectively a company can pay interest charges on its debt.



Debt, which is crucial to financing operations for the majority of companies, comes at a cost called interest. Interest expense has a direct bearing on the profitability of a company. The company’s creditworthiness depends on how effectively it meets its interest obligations. Therefore, the interest coverage ratio is one of the important criteria to factor in before making any investment decision.



Interest Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) divided by Interest Expense.



The interest coverage ratio suggests how many times the interest could be paid from earnings and gauges the margin of safety a firm has for paying interest.



An interest coverage ratio lower than 1 suggests that the company is unable to fulfill its interest obligations and could default on repaying debt. A company capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardships. One should also track the company’s past performance to determine whether the interest coverage ratio has improved or worsened over time.

The Winning Strategy

Apart from having an interest coverage ratio that is more than the industry average, adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a VGM Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to better results.



Interest coverage ratio greater than X-Industry Median



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: Stocks with a strong EPS growth history.



Projected EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: This is the projected EPS growth over the next three to five years. This shows that the stock has near-term earnings growth potential.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



VGM Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the eight stocks that qualified the screening:



Sterling Infrastructure, which is engaged in e-infrastructure, transportation and building solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B. Sterling Infrastructure delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current financial year earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 38.5% from the year-ago period. STRL has risen 68.4% in the past year.



BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. BJ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s current financial year sales and EPS indicates growth of 5.6% and 5.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. BJ has surged 29.1% in the past year. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Molina Healthcare, which provides managed healthcare services under Medicaid and Medicare programs and through state insurance marketplaces, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current financial year sales and EPS calls for growth of 8.4% and 7.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has declined 3.3% in the past year.



Halozyme Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. HALO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 22.1% and 23.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has risen 25.6% in the past year.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies is available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

