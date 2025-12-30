4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Portfolio Return

Net profit, also referred to as the bottom line, is one of the key tools to determine the financial health of an enterprise. The metric demonstrates a company’s ability to convert per-dollar sales into profits.

A low profit margin indicates higher risks, implying that a revenue drop might dampen profits, pushing a company into the red. However, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD, Strattec Security Corporation STRT, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS and Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance business value.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with peers provides a company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin, as an investment criterion, has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective while analyzing a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: A high net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Here we discuss our four picks from the five stocks that qualified the screen:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean and renourish storm-damaged coastline. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 2026 earnings has moved upward by 10 cents to $1.09 per share over the past 60 days. GLDD outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 65.5%.

Strattec Security designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Strattec Security’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved 23.3% north in the past 60 days and currently stands at $5.24 per share. STRT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 83.1%.

Natural Gas Services manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Natural Gas Services’ 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 14.1% to $2.11 per share over the past 60 days. NGS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.9%.

Standard Motor Products is one of the leading manufacturers, distributors and marketers of premium automotive replacement parts for engine management and temperature control systems. The stock carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Standard Motor Products’ 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $4.31 per share in the past 60 days. SMP beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 40.9%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure/.

