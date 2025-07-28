4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2

With Q2 earnings season now in full swing, hundreds of companies have reported financial results over the past several weeks. However, only a few big names have announced something many investors want: increasing buybacks. This can occur through boosting buyback authorizations or raising forecasts for buyback spending.

Both mean that a company’s outstanding share count will likely decrease over time. This can provide a tailwind to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS), as each dollar of earnings is spread over fewer shares.

This helps put upward pressure on their share prices. Below, we’ll detail four names that, after reporting solid earnings, significantly boosted their share buyback authorizations or buyback spending intentions.

SCHW: Holds +11% Buyback Capacity After Share-Raising Report

First up is financial services giant Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW). The company reported earnings on July 18 and beat estimates on both sales and adjusted EPS by solid margins. As a result, shares climbed approximately 3% over the following trading session.

Then, on July 24, Schwab announced a massive increase in its share buyback capacity.

On June 30, the company’s buyback capacity stood at around $6.9 billion. The company has now replaced this with a new $20 billion buyback authorization, nearly tripling its buyback capacity. This $20 billion in buyback capacity equals a massive 11.3% of its market capitalization.

This allows the firm to lower its share count over the coming quarters and years.

DHI: Increases Buyback Spending Plans for Fiscal 2025 After Shares Rocket Up

Next is homebuilding behemoth D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI). Shares surged nearly 17% after the company reported its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings on July 22. The firm crushed sales and adjusted EPS estimates, making “solid” an understatement when describing the firm’s latest results. D.R. Horton did not officially increase its total buyback capacity.

However, the company did detail its intentions to repurchase more shares in fiscal 2025 than it previously forecasted.

The company now expects to spend between $4.2 billion and $4.4 billion on buybacks, up from $4 billion. In some sense, that announcement is better than an increase in buyback capacity. Announcing an increase in capacity doesn’t mean a company will use it.

D.R. Horton’s statements show that it will spend more, even if its capacity hasn’t increased. The statement indicates that D.R. Horton intends to reduce its share count by another 1.4% to 1.9% next quarter. This comes after the firm reduced its outstanding share count by 9% over the past three quarters.

BAC: Announces 4x Increase to Buyback Capacity, $40 Billion Now Available

One of the biggest banks in the world, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), also just provided a massive shot in the arm to its buyback capacity. Its new buyback authorization comes in at $40 billion, replacing its previous authorization of $9.1 billion.

The $40 billion in buyback capacity is equal to around 11.1% of the firm’s market capitalization, a significant number.

This comes after the company reported solid earnings on July 16. It beat estimates on adjusted EPS but missed slightly on sales.

Shares were essentially flat the day after the report. However, shares are up around 5% since reporting as of the July 25 close, indicating that markets saw the results as more favorable after digesting them.

TDY: Shares Fall Despite Beats, Wall Street Pushes Price Target Up

Last up is Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY). The approximately $26 billion tech firm reported its Q2 financial results on July 23.

The company posted record revenue of $1.5 billion and beat sales and adjusted EPS estimates.

Shares fell slightly on the results, but Wall Street price target updates indicate that this was not warranted. UBS Group raised its price target from $585 to $630 after the results.

That target implies around 13% upside in shares. Along with reporting financial results, Teledyne announced a new $2 billion buyback authorization.

This replaces its previous authorization, which had $896 million remaining, doubling its buyback capacity. The firm’s new capacity equals 7.7% of its market capitalization.

Why Strong Buybacks and Earnings Shouldn’t Be Overlooked by Investors

These big-name firms aren’t just posting strong earnings—they’re making bold moves to return capital to shareholders.

Whether through significantly expanded buyback authorizations or clear plans to step up repurchase activity, the message is consistent: management teams are confident in their businesses and see value in their own stock.

For investors, that combination of performance and shareholder alignment is a compelling setup in any market environment.

