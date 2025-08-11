4 Stocks That May Get a Big Earnings Bump This Week

As Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reminds us, sometimes it can be difficult to predict how the market will respond to a company's earnings report, even if the firm comes out ahead of analyst expectations for earnings and revenue. Amazon's dip following its latest report, despite top- and bottom-line beats, shows that sometimes details like forward guidance or the suggestion of short-term difficulties can be enough to undo any investor goodwill that may have built.

With that in mind, it's impossible to predict how the four companies below will fare as they report earnings the week of August 11. However, each of them stands out from its industry peers for its strong support from analysts and enjoys other potential selling points.

We'll take a closer look for anyone considering a purchase before earnings results come in.

Crucial Player in Domestic Chip Manufacturing

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) provides technologies essential to the manufacturing of chips, DRAM, and NAND memory, making it a key player in the AI/data center niche. However, the company's addressable market goes well beyond that space, and Applied Materials may play a hand in the construction of everything from personal computers and smartphones to cloud servers, among many other things.

The chip foundry market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, which should keep demand for Applied Materials' Etch and eBeam products and technology high. The company also recently announced a partnership with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) to supply American-made manufacturing equipment.

Thus, the firm is poised to benefit from a regulatory landscape strongly favoring domestic chip production.

While these last points will not factor into Applied Materials' most recent earnings quarter, analysts are optimistic and expect earnings to grow by 7.4% this year. Seventeen out of 25 analysts have rated AMAT shares a Buy, and the stock could have more than 10% in near-term upside potential based on price targets.

Berry Global Deal Could Boost Amcor

Packaging products giant Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is likely to get a boost in its earnings report this week, the company's fiscal fourth-quarter report, thanks to its all-stock combination with packaging rival Berry Global. The deal, valued at over $8 billion, was completed by the end of April 2025, within the latest quarter.

Amcor has said the acquisition should provide 12% earnings per share (EPS) accretion in fiscal 2026 and at least 35% in EPS accretion by the end of fiscal 2028.

It's difficult to say exactly how much of this impact may be felt so early on, but signs of success in this area could excite investors, giving AMCR shares a boost. Particularly if the company can maintain its strong cash flow and attractive valuation, shares could get a bump.

This may be why eight out of 10 analysts view AMCR shares as a Buy. Based on analyst price targets, the company also has more than 19% upside potential.

Financial Services Expansion Fuels Sea's Rise

Singaporean internet and mobile platform firm Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) has made significant inroads into the digital financial services space. This should help the company continue to dominate in the Southeast Asian region, where it already has a considerable market share for its e-commerce platform.

On the other hand, short interest has risen by about 2.5% in the last month, perhaps owing to the company's high valuation, which currently trades at a P/E ratio of more than 104.

However, that lofty valuation is not a concern for most analysts. Ten out of 13 view it as a Buy, and a consensus price target of $159.82 suggests the stock still has room to climb about 8.2% in the near term.

Perhaps even more interesting for investors watching the company's upcoming earnings report is the analyst conviction that Sea's earnings could quadruple in the coming year to $2.96 per share.

An Overlooked Credit-Tech Name With Big Growth

Credit-tech platform 360 Jietiao is backed by Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN), though the parent company is in the midst of a rebranding and name change.

Nonetheless, Qifu gives investors many reasons to consider it despite being an overlooked name in the Chinese market.

Recent earnings successes, significant partnerships with multiple municipal banks in China, and big gains in loan facilitation and origination volume should all drive interest.

Analysts expect earnings to grow by nearly 12% in the coming year.

QFIN shares are only rated by three analysts in the United States, but each has assigned a Buy rating. According to price targets, shares could rise by 55%.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.