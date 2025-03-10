4 Stocks Up 20%+ in the Last Month—Is More Growth Ahead?

Despite broad market volatility, momentum remains a powerful indicator of future price trends. Over the past month, a few standout stocks have climbed at least 20%, catching the attention of investors looking for sustained upside.

But can these rallies continue, or are they due for a pullback? Investors are eyeing these four shares for future price rallies as the year continues, with each chosen stock up at least 20% in the last 30 days of trading.

ROOT Digs Up Unexpected Earnings

First on the list of share price appreciators is Root (NASDAQ: ROOT), a fintech insurance provider seeing a boom in share price thanks to its recent earnings surprise.

While analysts predicted a negative return of -$0.63 per share, Root posted a positive earnings value of $1.30 per share. This sudden turn to profitability pushed shares up 30% in March, with an aggregate Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Despite this sudden turn, investment analysts remain wary of Root’s future. Price target estimates are currently more than 38% below the company’s current trading price of $127 per share, indicating that optimism may not yet extend beyond the current period.

Investors should also be cautious of the company’s short interest, which rose by more than 4% last month.

FARM Shocks With Earnings, But Short Interest Tells a Different Story

A wholesale coffee and tea service provider, Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ: FARM), boasts a modest market capitalization of just $55 million.

Still, the company has seen a sharp 40% increase in share prices within the last month thanks to its newly minted positive earnings.

While analysts anticipated an EPS of -$0.12 per share, FARM came forward with a positive value of $0.06 per share, leading to share price appreciation.

Investors who do decide to investigate FARM are advised to do so with caution due to the company’s massive influx in short interest rates.

Short interest on FARM rose by more than 650% in the last month alone, though the float remains at 3.55% due to the company’s market capitalization.

Still, this has not influenced analysts’ long-term price predictions, with an estimated one-year appreciation of 101%.

AST SpaceMobile Soars 1,000% in One Year

Few stocks have seen such a sudden increase in investor attention as space-based cellular broadband network provider AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS).

In the past year, shares of the company have skyrocketed nearly 1,000% from a value of about $1.06 one year ago.

This rise in valuation has continued through early 2025, with shares up 24% since last month.

A series of analyst upgrades and increased price target predictions have led to this boon in market capitalization. 100% of analysts tracked by MarketBeat gave ASTS a Buy rating, with an estimated 33% additional upside in the next year.

Institutional buying paints an equally optimistic picture, with $244 million in purchases recorded in Q4.

BABA Brings the Heat With an Additional 38% Month-to-Month Price Increase

It’s almost impossible to talk about e-commerce giants seeing sudden increases in share prices without at least mentioning Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). As of early March, the company's share prices had increased more than 87% in one year, with a 38% price increase in the last month alone.

Alibaba is now trading close to its 52-week high of $146 per share, closing out three years of largely flat investor interest.

After settling into a gross margin of 38.8%, Wall Street analysts are realizing that the sudden compounding growth of one of China’s biggest online shopping players may be more than just a passing trend.

For long-term investors, Alibaba may present a growth stock opportunity that can support a solid, modest dividend as earnings grow. The company’s current dividend yield is nothing to write home about at 0.70%, but its rock-bottom payout ratio of 14.16% could mean income for decades to come.

Despite recent rises in share prices, the company’s P/E ratio also remains moderate at just 20.20—a rarity among $300 billion market cap choices.

