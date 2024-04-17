4 Solid Stocks to Buy as E-Commerce Boosts Retail Sales

The retail sector is roaring back to normal, driven by robust online sales. The Commerce Department said on Apr 15 that retail sales totaled $709.6 billion, growing 0.7% month over month in March, which easily surpassed the consensus estimate of a rise of 0.3%.

Year over year, retail sales grew 4% in March. Total retail sales for January through March climbed 2.1% from the year-ago levels. Excluding auto, retail sales rose 1.1%, also beating estimates of a rise of 0.5%.

The report also pointed out that e-commerce played a major role in driving sales. Online retail sales grew 2.7% sequentially in March.

Preference for online shopping has been growing ever since the pandemic compelled people to shop from home. The United States was late in catching up with the trend but consumers have now realized the convenience of shopping online.

According to a Forbes Advisor report on E-commerce statistics, 20.1% of the overall retail purchases in 2024 are projected to be done online globally. The report also says that e-commerce sales are projected to jump 8.8% in 2024.

The global e-commerce market is forecast to total $6.3 trillion this year. Online sales soared past $1 trillion for the first time in the United States in 2022 and have since been growing.

The report also says that the e-commerce market is projected to surpass $7.9 trillion by 2027.

According to Digital Commerce 360's analysis of U.S. Department of Commerce data, in 2023, e-commerce accounted for 22% of overall retail sales compared to 21.2% in 2022.

Our Choices

Given this scenario, it would be wise to invest in retail stocks with a strong online presence. Four such stocks are eBay Inc. EBAY, Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP, 1stdibs.Com, Inc. DIBS and Groupon, Inc. GRPN. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

eBay Inc. operates an online shopping platform that provides sellers the tools to build online store formats, making it easier for customers to browse by brands. Over the years, EBAY has evolved from a relatively small community user-based auction site to a worldwide commercial behemoth store.

eBay has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5% over the past 60 days. EBAY presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Tripadvisor, Inc. is one of the largest online travel research companies in the world. TRIP provides a platform for users to share reviews, ratings and opinions on hotels, destinations, attractions and restaurants. Tripadvisor also facilitates bookings between hotel suppliers and consumers using its web portals.

Tripadvisor’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 20.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.1% over the past 60 days. TRIP currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

1stdibs.Com, Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home decor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. DIBS is based in New York.

1stdibs.Com’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 31.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 17% over the past 60 days. DIBS presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Groupon, Inc. offers a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. GRPN offers deals through its mobile application and website — groupon.com — in three primary categories: Local, Goods and Travel. Groupon generates Service revenues (through commission as well as advertising) from these three categories.

Groupon’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 109.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 150% over the past 60 days. GRPN presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

