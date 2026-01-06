4 Social Security Changes Retirees Will Hate in 2026

Key Points

The Trump administration is making several changes to Social Security in 2026.

The 2026 Social Security changes could result in Americans losing benefits or access to services.

Seniors could struggle to get in-person help if they need it.

The Trump administration is making unpopular changes to Social Security in 2026. Americans need to know about them so they can prepare. Here are four Social Security changes Americans will hate.

1. More Social Security garnishments

More Social Security retirees could lose benefits due to garnishment in 2026 for two reasons:

The Department of Education (DOE) resumed student loan collections, and up to 15% of Social Security benefits can be garnished from seniors with defaulted student loans. While the Trump administration temporarily paused Social Security garnishments for delinquent borrowers, the DOE said this was just a delay and not a permanent end to the policy, so garnishment could resume in 2026.

The Trump administration has expanded the amount of Social Security benefits that can be garnished to recover Social Security overpayments. While initially the administration planned to take 100% of benefits, this was reduced to 50% amid public outcry. Under President Joe Biden, clawbacks had been capped at 10%.

2. End to most paper checks

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced an end to paper checks as of Sept. 30, 2025. While the administration softened the policy in response to concerns about how it could affect vulnerable beneficiaries, the administration is still emphasizing the importance of transitioning and has permanently discontinued the temporary check option when processing initial claims.

3. Later full retirement age

Another Social Security change that could affect the benefits retirees receive is a change to full retirement age (FRA), the age at which you can claim your standard benefit. FRA has moved to 67 for anyone who was born in 1960 or later.

FRA has been gradually moving later as a result of reforms in the 1980s. For those born in 1959, for example, FRA was 66 and 10 months.

This later FRA means retirees must wait longer to claim their full unreduced benefit. Those who choose not to wait will be hit with early filing penalties that permanently reduce their checks. This could mean they must rely more on distributions from retirement plans to cover costs.

4. Plans to cut field office visits

Finally, the SSA has been moving to end field visits, meaning fewer options for in-person customer support. An internal field office operating plan from November 2025 that was shared with the Associated Press indicated that the SSA was hoping for 50% fewer field office visits in fiscal year 2026, compared with 2025.

Over 7,000 workers have already been laid off, and offices have already closed. Seniors could struggle to get in-person help if they need it.

What to do about the Social Security changes

Retirees must be aware of the changes and take steps such as making smart claiming choices, transitioning to electronic payments, and understanding their options if they're subject to garnishment. The changes also underscore the importance of having investment income to help support you in retirement, as Social Security benefit rules can change as the government does, while your investment income is yours to control.

