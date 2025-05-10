4 Social Security Changes Made in President Trump's First 100 Days

President Trump has now been in office for a little over 100 days, and his administration has made a surprising number of changes in that time. If you're on Social Security, you may already be familiar with some of these. The program has gotten a lot of attention from this administration so far, and it seems likely that this will continue for the foreseeable future.

Some of President Trump's big Social Security plans, like ending the taxes on benefits, haven't materialized yet. But the following four changes have already happened.

1. Expediting direct deposit changes to one day

It used to take up to 30 days after submitting a direct deposit change request online for the Social Security Administration to begin using the new account. But thanks to recent updates, it will now be able to process these changes within one business day. This should lead to less guesswork about which account your next payment will show up in.

2. Adding new anti-fraud measures

Those who apply for Social Security or try to make account changes by phone will encounter new anti-fraud measures. Though initially the Trump administration said that it wouldn't be possible to complete these activities over the phone once these measures took effect, it has since walked this back.

Now it's possible to apply for benefits and make account changes over the phone. However, if the system flags your account during the process as a potential fraud risk, you may have to visit a field office. Someone there will need to verify your identity before you can proceed with your application or account change.

3. Increasing the clawback rate on overpayments

Though rare, the Social Security Administration sometimes overpays people. When this happens, it's entitled to collect the overpayment, and it can do so by withholding money from your future checks. Former President Biden instituted a 10% cap on overpayment clawbacks while he was in office, meaning the Social Security Administration could only withhold up to the greater of $10 or 10% of your checks.

After Trump's inauguration, the 100% clawback rate that had been in place before Biden's cap was reinstated. But a later amendment dropped the rate to 50% until the overpayment is recovered. It's worth noting that you can repay overpayments directly if you'd like, so you don't have anything withheld from your future checks. You can also contact the Social Security Administration and request a lower repayment rate or a waiver of repayment if losing 50% of your checks would be too difficult financially.

4. Ending paper check payments in September

As part of its effort to modernize government payments, the Social Security Administration will largely end the delivery of paper Social Security checks on Sept. 30, 2025. Most Social Security payments already occur via direct deposit, so this shouldn't affect too many people.

There is an exception to this rule for those who don't have access to banking services. But so far, the government hasn't indicated what, if anything, those receiving paper Social Security checks will have to do to continue receiving their benefits this way. If you have any questions about this, reach out to the Social Security Administration for clarification and keep your eyes peeled for further benefit updates.

With more than three years left in President Trump's second term, it's highly likely that Social Security changes will keep coming. If you're receiving benefits already or plan to sign up soon, be prepared to adjust as needed, and don't hesitate to contact the Social Security Administration if you have any questions.

