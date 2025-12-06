4 Sneaky Ways To Avoid Tariffs This Holiday Season

Since President Donald Trump’s tariffs have been put in place in the spring of 2026, there’s not been much upside to the average consumer in the United States. Many Americans are still feeling the financial strain of making ends meet on basic goods like food and fuel, but with the holidays approaching, there’s more to be worried about in terms of what they can afford.

According to The Hill, American consumers can expect to see a 55% increase on the cost of import taxes during the 2026 holiday shopping season. But it’s not all bad news — there’s some unique ways that you can get everything on your gift-buying without paying for the extra cost of Trump’s tariffs.

Here are four sneaky ways to avoid tariffs this holiday season.

Shop Local

Anything made within the United States or even better yet, your hometown, will likely not have an uptick in price due to tariffs. Marty Bauer, e-commerce expert at Omnisend, suggested that Americans consider shopping with small or local retailers who don’t rely on imported inventory.

“[M]eaning they’ll price based on the actual value, not tariffs or freight fees,” Bauer went on to say. “They’re also often more open to negotiating. The same goes for buying directly from brands than going through middlemen — in fact, it can be as much as 10[% to] 20% cheaper.”

Compare Prices

Exercise caution in accepting markups under the rationale of “tariffs,” particularly if you’re not dealing with a wholesaler, advised Chris Motola, a financial analyst at National Business Capital.

“There are a number of exemptions for computer-related products, for example, as well as broader exemptions for products that fall under the USMCA agreement with Mexico and Canada,” Motola explained. “Compare prices and make sure you’re not being gouged.”

Purchase Gifts Second Hand

Going to a thrift store or buying something used can be key in avoiding any additional costs associated with tariffs.

“Besides the opportunity to save 50[% to] 70%, tariffs never touch it because it’s an existing stock,” Bauer described.

Time Your Holiday Purchases

Bauer noted that when it comes to holiday shopping and various attempts to thwart the tariff increase on costs, timing matters a lot.

“Prices tend to drop again after the hype weeks because stores would rather clear old inventory than hold on to it until January,” Bauer went on to say, adding that shopping like this can easily save the average American 20% to 40% on their overall holiday purchases.

