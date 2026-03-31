4 Small Cap Stocks with Outstanding Fundamentals and Momentum

Markets are currently being driven by a mix of competing macro catalysts, from skepticism around AI spending to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and growing stress in private credit markets. At times, it makes sense to trade alongside these dominant themes. At others, the better opportunity lies in looking beyond them.

At its core, successful investing remains relatively straightforward: identify businesses with durable models, strong growth outlooks, and valuations that properly reflect that growth. When those fundamentals are paired with supportive technical setups, the opportunity becomes even more compelling. Small-cap stocks can be a prime hunting ground for these types of ideas, as many institutional investors are simply too large to participate, leaving inefficiencies for more nimble investors to exploit.

Using this framework, I ran a screen focused on companies with top Zacks Ranks, PEG ratios below 1, and year-to-date performance exceeding the broader market. Four names stood out: Phibro Animal Health (PAHC), Deluxe (DLX), Remitly Global (RELY) and BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG). Each offers a combination of strong fundamentals and momentum that warrants a closer look.



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Phibro Animal Health Shares Near Record Highs

Phibro Animal Health is a steady, under-the-radar company operating at the center of the global livestock and animal nutrition markets. The company benefits from persistent, non-cyclical demand tied to global protein consumption, giving it a durable and defensible business model.

What stands out most is the consistency in earnings revisions, as estimates have been moving higher for more than a year, supporting its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating and signaling improving fundamental momentum.

Valuation remains reasonable relative to that growth. Shares trade at 17.6x forward earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.82, supported by projected EPS growth of 21.5% annually over the next 3–5 years. This places PAHC in a favorable position where growth is not fully priced in. From a technical perspective, the stock is trading just below its all-time highs, suggesting strong buying demand and the potential for continued upside momentum.

Deluxe Stock on the Verge of a Breakout

Deluxe is a well-established business services company that has evolved beyond its legacy check-printing roots into a diversified provider of payments, data, and marketing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Today, the company generates a growing portion of its revenue from higher-margin digital services, including merchant acquiring, payroll and HR tools, and data-driven marketing platforms. This transition toward recurring, technology-enabled revenue streams has helped stabilize the business and improve profitability, positioning Deluxe as a hybrid between a traditional services company and a modern fintech-enabled platform.

With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), the company has seen improving sentiment as its transformation toward higher-margin services continues to take hold.

The valuation is particularly compelling. Shares trade at just 6.7x forward earnings, while EPS is expected to grow at a 12% annual rate, resulting in a deeply discounted PEG ratio of 0.55. This combination of modest growth and very low valuation creates a favorable risk/reward setup. Technically, DLX is forming a clean bull flag pattern, consolidating recent gains in a tight range. A confirmed breakout from this structure could act as a catalyst for multiple expansion as investors begin to close the valuation gap.



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Remitly Global Shares Gain on Business Transformation

Remitly Global operates a mission-critical platform facilitating cross-border payments, a service that remains essential for millions of users worldwide. This structural demand supports strong and durable top-line growth, with revenues expected to expand at just under 20% annually over the next two years.

While the stock trades at a higher multiple of roughly 30x forward earnings, that valuation is justified by its outsized growth profile. EPS is projected to grow at a 55.3% annual rate over the next 3–5 years, resulting in a PEG ratio of just 0.54.

This positions RELY as a high-growth name that is still reasonably priced relative to its earnings trajectory. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating and continued operating leverage as the platform scales, the company has the potential to deliver both strong fundamental performance and multiple expansion.

BrightSpring Health Services Is a Compelling Healthcare Stock

BrightSpring Health Services is positioned at the intersection of healthcare services and powerful demographic tailwinds. As the aging population continues to expand, demand for home and community-based care is rising, placing BTSG in a structurally advantaged position within the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating reflects strong earnings momentum and improving expectations.

Despite trading at 25.8x forward earnings, the valuation appears justified given projected EPS growth of 47.2% annually over the next 3–5 years, resulting in an attractive growth-adjusted profile.

What is particularly notable is the stock’s technical behavior. BTSG has exhibited a steady, methodical uptrend, grinding higher with limited volatility. This type of price action often suggests accumulation by larger, long-term investors building positions over time. If that demand persists, the stock could continue its upward trajectory alongside its strong fundamental backdrop.



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Should Investors Buy Shares in PAHC, DLX, RELY and BTSG?

Opportunities like these tend to emerge when market attention is concentrated elsewhere. While macro narratives continue to dominate headlines, these four companies stand out for their combination of earnings momentum, attractive growth-adjusted valuations, and constructive technical setups. In a market where many areas appear crowded, small-cap stocks with this profile offer a differentiated way to generate alpha

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Deluxe Corporation (DLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.