4 Signs You Should Relocate in Retirement

For many people, the idea of packing up and moving to a whole new location can be daunting. And if you're retired, you might find the idea of relocating exceptionally challenging.

But there may come a point when relocating becomes the right choice for you. Here are a few signs that moving elsewhere could be the best decision for your retirement.

1. Your living costs are too high for your income

Now that you're retired, you may be limited to a pretty fixed income of Social Security. If you're lucky, there may be a small pension or retirement savings account providing you with some additional income as well.

If the cost of living in your ZIP code is higher than average and you're struggling to keep up with your bills, it may be time to consider relocating. Remember, Social Security will pay you the same monthly benefit no matter where you live. Choosing a new locale could help those checks go a lot further.

2. You don't have great access to healthcare

As you get older, your health-related needs might change. If you're unhappy with your local healthcare system or frustrated by your lack of Medicare plan choices, it may be time to consider moving elsewhere. Having access to better healthcare is especially important if you're managing chronic conditions that impact your quality of life.

3. You don't have a wide-enough social network or support system

For many people, work can serve as a social outlet. Once you're no longer working, it's important to have access to people you can spend time with and who can support you emotionally and logistically.

If you don't have enough of a social network where you live currently, relocating could make sense. This especially holds true if you're reaching a point where it's tough to get around and take care of yourself, but you're not at the stage of needing long-term care.

4. The weather stinks

Bad weather isn't just a nuisance in retirement. It could actually put you at risk of isolation, make it harder for you to see doctors, and cause you bodily injury (such as if you have to repeatedly shovel snow off your property or navigate an icy neighborhood to buy groceries).

There's nothing wrong with chasing better weather in retirement if you can afford to. Just make sure you're not giving up too many benefits, like having your grown kids 20 minutes away. In that case, you may want to stay put but find ways to make the tough weather months more manageable.

The decision to relocate is a difficult one at any stage of life. But if one or more of these signs apply to you, it may be that relocating in retirement is your best choice.

