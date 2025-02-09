Earning extra money via a side gig is a great way to help you reach your financial goals faster, whether you want to build an emergency fund, pay off debt or save up for a large purchase. However, finding a side gig that matches your skill set can be daunting. Fortunately, there are several freelance opportunities you can take advantage of that don’t require you to have any special skills or experience.

Read More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Find Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Here’s a look at some of the side gigs that anyone can do, all available on the Airtasker platform.

Test Out New Apps

Pay: $10

One recent poster was offering $10 to people willing to install an app and give an honest review. “We’re working on [an] application and we want to test it with the community first before publishing it,” the post explained.

Make Money: 12 Best Things To Sell at a Pawn Shop for Extra Cash

Plant-sitting

Pay: $30

If you can water a plant, you can quickly make an extra $30 with a plant-sitting gig. One recent poster was looking for someone who could take care of his plants for two weeks in their own home while he prepared for a move.

Delivery Services

Pay: $150

If you can drive and have access to a vehicle, you can likely find some lucrative delivery gigs. One recent job posting was a $150 gig that required someone to pick up two dresses at Costco in Burbank, California, and deliver them to Tujunga, California.

eBay Assistant

Pay: $100

A recent poster is looking for an eBay assistant to help them sell a wide variety of things on eBay and is willing to pay $100 for the help.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Side Hustles That Don’t Require Any Special Skills or Experience

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.