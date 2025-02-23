4 ‘Shark Tank’ Products That Made the Most Money

The hit ABC show “Shark Tank” has become one of the most popular television programs in the U.S. On each episode, the business leaders and investors — including Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O’Leary — listen to pitches from bold entrepreneurs looking for investments in their companies.

The sharks know a thing or two about how to make money and how to help a business grow to new heights.

Of course, not every business idea ends up being a valuable investment for the sharks. However, several “Shark Tank” businesses and products have broken revenue records over the years.

Here are four “Shark Tank” businesses and products that made the most money, according to Greenlight and Looper.

Bombas

Bombas takes the No. 1 spot among the most successful “Shark Tank” products to date. It has become famous for its super comfortable socks and the brand commits to donating a pair for every one sold.

This unique combination of philanthropy and product quality has helped drive sales to an astonishing $1.3 billion. John’s initial investment of $200,000 for a 17.5% stake has certainly paid out in spades.

Scrub Daddy

Scrub Daddy is the famous smiley face sponge we’ve all seen in the store. This sponge is unique not only for its fun design but also its foam polymer construction that allows the texture to change with water temperature, enhancing its overall cleaning efficiency.

The company took off after its debut on the show, with some help (and investment) from the “Queen of QVC,” Greiner. Her initial investment of $200,000 for a 20% stake helped the company reach $926 million in sales.

Squatty Potty

Squatty Potty is the famous bathroom stool that raises your knees above your hips to mimic a squatting position while you use the toilet. It has turned the ordinary bathroom experience into a high-growth business by honing in on a common issue with both utility and humor.

Squatty Potty was another smart investment of Greiner’s, which has seen explosive business growth. She initially invested $350,000 for a 10% stake in this ergonomic stool, and today it has become a bathroom must-have as a result of viral marketing and millions of units sold to date.

Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster, a culinary company that was originally based in Los Angeles, brings authentic Maine lobster directly to the people via food trucks. The brand’s focus on fresh, quality seafood got the attention of real estate mogul Corcoran, who invested $55,000 for a 15% stake. Today, Cousins Maine Lobster has $585 million in sales and has expanded across the U.S.

