4 Secrets for Eating Better On Cruises: Tips from Top Chefs

It’s getting easier to find top-notch dining experiences on cruises.

Cruise lines are increasingly catering to high-end tastes, offering specialty dining experiences often led by high-profile chefs. For example, British royal chef Darren McGrady, who once served Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, helped create an afternoon tea experience for Princess Cruises.

Even notoriously budget-oriented cruise lines market to foodies with celebrity endorsements. Carnival Cruise Lines features Food Network personality Guy Fieri through his onboard restaurants including Guy’s Burger Joint and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse.

No matter your cruise budget, here are some chef-approved tricks to eating better on a cruise.

1. Try a specialty dining experience

Afternoon tea served on the Sun Princess. (Photo by Sally French)

British royal chef Darren McGrady helped create an afternoon tea experience for the Sun Princess ship from Princess Cruises, which debuted in the spring of 2024. For $30, guests can take part in an hour-long experience filled with stories from McGrady’s time with the royal family, etiquette tips and history lessons — all presented via a series of video clips. (While on a press trip on the Sun Princess, I was able to join one of these afternoon teas.)

“What we’re serving on board is afternoon tea — light, refined, and steeped in tradition,” McGrady says. “It’s where you can visit and chat, and have a cup of nibbles.”

Although specialty dining experiences like these come at an extra cost, they generally feature higher quality food and a carefully curated menu.

"I’ve seen too many places cut corners with things like lukewarm water, or sandwiches that are so dry and crusted on the top,” he says. “A proper British tea needs boiling water to release the tannins, and the sandwiches should be delicately cut and perfectly fresh."

McGrady says it’s often worth paying extra for fine dining. After all, many cruises offer casual establishments like the main dining hall to all passengers at no extra cost, but do charge extra for some high-end or specialty restaurants. But while on a relaxing cruise vacation, you likely have time to sit through a multi-course meal, allowing you to really savor what you paid for.

“I see so many people onboard rushing through their meals or missing out on the specialty dining,” he says. “Take your time, and don’t skip out on the experiences.”

2. Try something new

Pastel de Nata served onboard the Sun Princess.(Photo by Sally French)

Carlos Justina, food and beverage director at Princess Cruises, says there is definitely an uptick in french fry consumption on ships with more kids onboard. But the good news about the all-you-can-eat nature of a cruise is it’s an opportunity to try something new.

Justina recommends the flaky, buttery Portuguese egg tarts, or pastel de nata. They’re almost always available at the International Cafe, an all-you-can-eat bakery onboard the Sun Princess that’s open 24 hours a day and is included with cruise fare.

Tony Gemignani shows off pizzas he made onboard the Sun Princess. (Photo by Sally French)

For pizza chef Tony Gemignani, that logic even applies to cruise staples like pizza.

“Anyone can do a margherita or a pepperoni pizza,” he says. “With my menu, there needed to be award-winners and out-of-the-box pizzas. I want ingredients that you can’t get every day.”

He designed a pizza menu for Princess Cruises that stands out with ingredients such as Soppressata sausage, hot honey, Gorgonzola and sweet fig preserve.

His pies are served at the ship’s specialty pizzerias —which cost extra — or the complimentary pool deck pizza spot.

3. Order local dishes

Sushi served as part of the Morimoto By Sea pop-up on a Holland America ship. (Photo by Sally French)

Eating well on cruises also means opting for local ingredients that offer greater freshness.

Holland America Line, for example, launched a fresh fish program last fall that relies on local ports to provide the fish served onboard in partnership with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. His pop-up restaurant onboard, where guests can pay $55 per person for a multi-course meal, features the fish in its dishes.

Menus for the dining experience vary depending on where you’re sailing. In Hawaii, whet your appetite for fish such as mahi-mahi and opah. Meanwhile, Alaskan cruisers can expect to dine on Alaska king salmon or Alaska halibut.

4. Enjoy the buffet, too

A Berliner, which is a German-style donut, on the Sun Princess. (Photo by Sally French)

Then again, if fine dining isn’t your style, you don’t need to limit yourself to luxury. In fact, McGrady says the Queen was happy with tea and toast for breakfast, and Princes William and Harry enjoyed pizza when McGrady worked for the family.

“If [going to a fancy restaurant] is something you don’t feel comfortable doing, don’t stress,” McGrady says. “You don’t need to do it, because you’re here to have fun.”

McGrady himself has been known to make a beeline for the cruise buffet’s Indian food section, which he considers comfort food.

“Cruises don’t need to be stuffy,” he says. “Relax, enjoy yourself and make the most of what’s onboard — especially the food.”

