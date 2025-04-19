4 Seasonal Side Hustles To Try This Spring

As the seasons change, maybe you are thinking it is time for a switch in your income streams. You might have a full-time occupation that keeps you busy, but it may not pay all the bills. Luckily for you, there is plenty of seasonal work to take advantage of and earn a little extra money on the side, especially during springtime.

Learn More: Get Paid To Watch Videos: 11 Easy Ways

Find Out: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Here are four seasonal side hustles to try this spring:

Outdoor Events

Spring outdoor events like festivals, weddings, sporting events and outdoor markets all require part-time workers, according to Alari Aho, a human resources and talent acquisition expert and the CEO at Toggl Hire.

“Look out for jobs like set-up crew, food servers, parking attendants and ticketing assistants,” advised Aho, who noted that pay can be $15-$25 an hour depending on the event and location.

Krusha Sahjwani Malkani, the director of Sociabble‘s Asia operations, pointed out that these are fun jobs that are ideal for anyone with free weekends or flexible schedules.

“It can be tiring because the job requires you to work on your feet for long shifts,” cautioned Malkani. “People who are in food or creativity-related industries and looking for networking sources for their future business, then it is a great opportunity for you.”

For You: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Landscaping

This can include anything from lawn mowing to waste removal and more tasks gardening services to make an outdoor space clean and pristine.

“Many homeowners are looking for help with yard cleanup, planting and landscaping as the weather warms up,” Aho mentioned. “If you’ve got a green thumb (or even basic tools), this can bring in $20-$40 per hour.”

“This service is for people who are looking for outdoor activities,” added Malkani, warning that this kind of work requires more energy, but it is one of the easiest ways to earn extra money. “For those who are interested in gardening and designing, the ‘spring fresh’ service can increase their income quickly, and they can also do what they love.”

Home Cleaning and Organizing

With spring comes the time for spring cleaning, and you can make a decent amount of money by offering to help someone get their home in tip top shape for the warmer months ahead.

“There is always a need for people to help with spring deep cleaning, garage organization or even downsizing tasks,” explained Aho. “Many people offer this via platforms and earn $20-$35 per hour.”

Aho went on to say that is a side gig with a low barrier to entry to part-time opportunities that require good work ethic and organizational skills, but it could involve some heavy lifting or dust-intensive work, so be prepared and come with protective gear.

Pet Sitting

Spring break happens at different times for different people, which means there are plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks to pet sit for multiple cats, dogs and other animals while their owners are away on vacation.

“Many pet owners need reliable sitters,” Malkani pointed out. “You can provide services like daily check-ins, overnight stays, taking pets on morning and evening walks, and feeding them on time, and for this, you can charge $25 to $75 per day.”

Malkani described that the fees for pet sitting all depend on location and the type of services you are providing.

“This side hustle job is low stress if you are an animal lover; it is flexible and enjoyable,” added Malkani, highlighting that you have the opportunity to earn money while playing with animals, which is basically getting paid to have fun.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Seasonal Side Hustles To Try This Spring

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.