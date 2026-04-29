The 4% Rule Isn't Dead -- but It May Need This Crucial Adjustment

Key Points

The 4% rule has long been promoted by financial experts for stretching savings.

It has you withdrawing 4% of your nest egg your first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals for inflation.

While it's a good starting point to work with, it pays to be flexible with it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

After working hard your entire life to save for retirement, the last thing you want to do is worry about your money running out. And with the right strategy, you may not have to.

For years, experts have been quick to stand behind the 4% rule. It has you withdrawing 4% of your nest egg your first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals for inflation. If you follow the 4% rule, there's a good chance your retirement savings will last for 30 years.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In recent years, though, the 4% rule has come under fire. Rising inflation, longer life expectancies, and a different bond yield environment have some experts declaring that guidance outdated.

The reality, though, is that the 4% rule isn't necessary dead. It may just need a key adjustment.

Flexibility matters

One major problem with the 4% rule is that it's extremely rigid. It has you withdrawing a baseline 4% of your savings and adjusting for inflation regardless of your personal spending needs or what the market is doing. That's where problems can raise.

If the stock market tanks early in retirement and you withdraw 4% of your assets anyway, you're exposed to what's called sequence-of-returns risk. Early losses you lock in could lower your portfolio value permanently, giving you less money to tap going forward and increasing the risk of eventually depleting your IRA or 401(k).

On the flipside, sticking to a 4% withdrawal rate during strong markets could mean underspending. It could also mean having to give up certain goals.

The 4% rule also assumes your spending needs will be pretty consistent throughout retirement. But they may not be.

Early on, you may want to travel and spend a lot of time out of the house. As you get older, you may slow down and prefer less expensive entertainment at home. And then, when you get much older, your overall spending might rise due to health-related needs.

The 4% rule doesn't lend well to these changing needs. And that's why you may want to follow it -- with a tweak.

A smarter way to use the 4% rule

There's no need to abandon the 4% rule completely. But a better idea is to use it as a starting point and adopt some flexibility based on your needs and market conditions.

If there's a major market downturn early in retirement -- or really at any point in retirement -- reducing spending is a smart move that could spell the difference between preserving your portfolio or not. At the same time, if the market is strong early on in retirement and you want to withdraw 5% or 6% of your balance for a couple of years for heavy travel, there's not necessarily anything wrong with that.

You may also decide to land on a starting withdrawal rate in the ballpark of 4% but not quite there. If you have a shorter retirement ahead of you because you worked well into your 70s, a 4.5% or 5% withdrawal rate may be totally appropriate. If you're retiring early, 3% or 3.5% may be safer.

The bottom line is that the 4% rule still has value. But it works best when paired with flexibility. Recognizing that could be your ticket to making your savings last without denying yourself along the way.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.