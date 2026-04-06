4 Retirement Rules That Changed in 2026 That Every Saver Should Know

Key Points

Higher catch-up contribution limits, simpler RMD rules, and clearer language for inherited RMDs could greatly simplify the retirement process.

But the new Roth-only rules for high earners could result in higher tax bills.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retiring seems like a straightforward process: save enough money, stop working, and live out the rest of your golden years in financial security. However, recent tax changes, higher contribution limits for retirement accounts, and new rules for required minimum distributions (RMDs) might alter your retirement plans. Let's review the four most significant changes.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Higher catch-up contribution limits

If you're over the age of 50, you can make a "catch-up" contribution on top of your maximum annual contributions to your retirement accounts every year. If you're between the ages of 60 and 63, you can even make higher "super catch-up" contributions. Some of those limits, which are geared toward helping older people save more money before they retire, were raised for the most common types of retirement plans in 2025 and 2026.

Catch-up Contribution Limit, by Age Group and Year 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), profit-sharing plans, etc. SIMPLE 401(k) IRAs Ages 50-59, 64+ (2025) $7,500 $3,500 $1,000 Ages 50-59, 64+ (2026) $8,000 $4,000 $1,100 Ages 60-63 (2025) $11,250 $5,250 Not applicable Ages 60-63 (2026) $11,250 $5,250 Not applicable

2. Roth-only catch-up contributions for high earners

In the past, they could either make those catch-up contributions to a traditional retirement account, which is taxed only when funds are withdrawn, or to a Roth 401(k) or IRA, which is funded with after-tax cash. But starting this year, individuals who earn more than $150,000 per year can only make catch-up contributions to a Roth plan.

That means they'll pay higher taxes now as they fund the Roth plan -- but they can make tax-free withdrawals later. That change might counter the tax-sheltering strategies of high earners, who can pay taxes at a lower bracket (since they'll be earning less income) by slowly withdrawing their funds from that account throughout their retirement. But if your employer doesn't offer a Roth option, you might not be able to make any catch-up contributions.

3. Changing rules for RMDs

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) 2.0 Act, which was passed in late 2022, made RMDs more flexible and less stressful for retirees.

In the past, retired employees had to start withdrawing RMDs from their non-Roth accounts at age 73 or face a 50% penalty every year. But starting in 2024, employees could leave those funds in a 401(k) indefinitely without ever taking RMDs. That big change made it easier to compound tax-free 401(k) investments while simplifying estate planning.

The SECURE 2.0 Act also reduced the 50% RMD penalty to 25% (and 10% if quickly corrected). Starting in 2033, the RMD starting age will also be raised from 73 to 75.

4. Simpler rules for inherited RMDs

Before the SECURE 2.0 Act was passed, spouses who inherited a Traditional IRA or 401(k) could treat it as their own. However, the RMD age was still often linked to the deceased spouse's birthdate, which meant a younger spouse would need to take out RMDs before they reached their own RMD age.

Under the Secure 2.0 Act, a spouse inheritor can wait to start withdrawing the inherited account's RMDs at age 73 instead of following the original owner's age. They can also reduce their annual RMD by recalculating their life expectancy each year. The act also updates the IRS language so the surviving spouse can easily mark the account as their own or an inherited one.

Keep an eye out for other changes

Familiarizing yourself with these new rules could help your retirement go more smoothly, but you shouldn't assume they're set in stone. Contribution limits will likely keep rising with inflation, and the government could continue to simplify the byzantine process of accessing your own retirement funds. Therefore, savers should keep a close eye on these potential changes.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.