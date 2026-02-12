4 Reasons Fortinet Could Be at a Buyable Bottom

Factors are aligning that suggest Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock will rebound in 2026, with a 15% to 30% gain. They include technical setup, results, analyst trends, and institutional activity, collectively providing support and a tailwind for price action.

While AI is disrupting the outlook, it is also driving this cybersecurity business as companies lean into AI-assisted services while protecting themselves from ever-increasing risk. Estimates vary, but they agree that the incidence and cost of cybersecurity attacks are increasing and will continue to rise.

#1 Fortinent Is at a Hard Bottom in Price Action

Fortinet’s stock price retreated sharply in mid-2025 as fears of slowing growth crept into the market. The pullback was an overreaction, though, given the strength of the Q4 2025 results and 2026 guidance. Subsequent price action has since confirmed the Q3 2025 lows as a bottom, with both the MACD and stochastic in alignment.

The MACD specifically shows a divergence from the second low, indicating the bulls are regaining market control. This is a significant detail, as the market is also trading in alignment with, or above, critical moving averages, including the 150-week and 150-day EMAs, indicators of buy-and-hold support. Resistance is evident near the $87.50 level following the release, but is unlikely to linger, given the strength of the results and the analyst response.

#2 Fortinet Has Beat and Raise Quarter, Sustains Mid-Teens Growth

Fortinet had a solid quarter, with Q4 revenue growing by 15.1% to over $1.9 billion. The top line outpaced reported consensus by 270 basis points, underpinned by a 20% increase in product sales and services and an 18% increase in billings. Strength was seen across the portfolio and is expected to persist in the upcoming year.

While the Q1 revenue guidance was a bit shy of estimates, strength is expected in the back half of the year. The critical detail is that earnings forecasts were higher than expectations for both Q1 and the year, and are potentially cautious given the trends. The company’s CFO forecasts service revenue to accelerate in the back half, pointing to accelerating product revenue in 2025 as the leading indicator. The likely outcome is that Fortinet will display relative strength and outperformance in upcoming quarters.

#3 Analyst Sentiment Firms: Limited Downside With Catalysts Ahead

The analyst response to Fortinet’s Q4 release and guidance update was mixed, with numerous price target reductions offsetting many price target increases.

Critical details include that more price target increases than decreases were issued, revealing a bullish bias, and that the 12 revisions issued within the first three days of the release align with the broader consensus target.

The broad range of targets assumes a small upside for this market and a floor for price action aligned with the current support targets.

Those are in the range of $70 to $74, coincidentally aligned with prior resistance levels broken in 2024.

The likely outcome is that FTNT may continue consolidating near early February levels, but a deeper pullback is not expected. What is expected is for potent catalysts to emerge later in the year as results outperform expectations.

#4 Institutions Accumulate FTNT Stock in Early 2026

Institutions provide a solid support base for this stock with their activity aligning with the market bottom, as indicated by technical factors, results, and analyst trends. The group owns more than 80% of the stock and has accumulated at a rate of more than $3 for each $1 sold in January 2026. The buying pace underpins the January stock price rebound, and has the market set up to continue advancing. The risk for retail traders is that institutions are unlikely to chase price action higher, rather waiting for price pullbacks before adding to their positions, raising the risk of range-bound trading until later in the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.