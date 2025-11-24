4 Reasons to Buy Polkadot Before 2026

Key Points

Polkadot's price has gone nowhere over the past five years.

Many investors shunned the altcoin as interest rates rose.

A few oft-overlooked catalysts could drive its price higher.

Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) has disappointed most of its investors over the past five years. The little altcoin started trading at $2.69 per token after its mainnet launch in August 2020, briefly soared to a record high of $54.98 on Nov. 4, 2021, but now trades at about $2.80.

Like many altcoins, Polkadot's price skyrocketed during the indiscriminate buying frenzy in cryptocurrencies and other speculative investments in 2021. That rally was fueled by low interest rates, free trading platforms, social media buzz, and an infectious fear of missing out.

But as interest rates rose in 2022 and 2023, Polkadot and other altcoins lost their luster as investors pivoted back toward more conservative investments. Unlike the bigger blue chip cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), Polkadot didn't bounce back as the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rates five times in 2024 and 2025.

Therefore, it might seem smarter to simply stick with the bigger cryptocurrencies than to bet on Polkadot's potential recovery in this choppy market. But if we can tune out the near-term noise, we can spot four reasons Polkadot might be worth buying before the end of the year.

1. Its Polkadot 2.0 upgrades

Polkadot was created by Gavin Wood, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. Like Ethereum, Polkadot uses the energy-efficient proof of stake (PoS) blockchain to validate its transactions, so its tokens can only be staked (locked for interest-like rewards) instead of mined. Polkadot's core Relay Chain only handles its blockchain's security, validation, and cross-chain communication services. That chain serves as a bedrock for its parachains -- which operate independently of one another with their own logic, governance, and tokenomics features. Therefore, the Relay Chain is like the federal government, while its parachains are comparable to individual states.

Polkadot's parachains support a wider range of features than other monolithic PoS blockchains. For example, some parachains support EVM (Ethereum virtual machine) smart contracts for developing decentralized apps (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other tokenized assets, while others might be specifically designed for decentralized finance (DeFi) apps. That flexibility makes it a popular choice for developers of cross-chain applications.

Over the past year, Polkadot launched a series of "Polkadot 2.0" upgrades -- which reduce its parachain block times, grant more dynamic access to that block space instead of relying on rigid auctions, and give parachains access to multiple cores to speed up their tasks. This December, it plans to launch the "Polkadot Hub," a system-level parachain for smart contracts which doesn't require auctions or coretime payments like its other EVM parachains.

That streamlined approach, which will replace and simplify many functions on its Relay Chain, could draw more developers to its ecosystem and boost the value of its native token. Last year, Polkadot had 17,123 total commits (updates) on the popular developer platform Github. That only put it slightly behind Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), with 21,143 commits, and Ethereum, with 20,752. Therefore, Polkadot 2.0's full rollout might help it overtake Cardano and Ethereum in 2026 and beyond.

2. Its new supply cap

In the past, Polkadot increased its supply by about 10% every year without setting a maximum limit. Therefore, it couldn't be valued by its scarcity like Bitcoin, which has a fixed supply cap of 21 million tokens. But this September, Polkadot set a hard cap of 2.1 billion tokens on its existing supply. With a total circulating supply of 1.6 billion tokens, more than three-quarters of its tokens have already been mined. That fixed scarcity could make it more comparable to Bitcoin or gold.

3. The JAM transition

Polkadot expect its 2.0 upgrades to set its foundations for JAM (join-accumulate machine), its plan to replace its relay chain with a fully decentralized "supercomputer" over the next few years. It expects to hold a governance referendum on its JAM transition in early 2026, and that clearer long-term roadmap might stabilize Polkadot's price.

4. The broader crypto market could heat up again

The Fed's interest rate cuts in 2024 and 2025 drove more investors to blue chip tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether, but they didn't immediately boost the prices of Polkadot and other smaller altcoins. That's mainly because Treasury yields -- which are usually inversely related to the market's enthusiasm for more speculative investments -- stayed stubbornly high as investors fretted over sticky inflation, a potential recession, and the issuance of more debt to cover fiscal deficits.

But if Treasury yields finally decline as the macro environment stabilizes, more investors should rotate back toward Polkadot, which has clearer foundational strengths than many other smaller altcoins. So while Polkadot might still be a highly speculative cryptocurrency, it might be worth accumulating before 2026 starts.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.