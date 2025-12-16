4 Real People Share Side Hustles That Worked for Them

Spend any time online and you’ll see countless lists of the best side hustles to start. What’s harder to find are real stories from people who are actually making it work. The ones who do aren’t relying on luck. Instead, they’ve figured out what works through trial and error.

Whether it’s crafting, teaching, landlording or consulting, each of the people below found a way to turn something they’re good at into extra income.

Selling Homemade Pet Products

Allison Palmer, owner of Personalize Your Pets, works full-time during the day as an assistant for a law office. At night, she creates what she calls “Pet Necessities.”

“My items are made from raw materials and then I embroider funny sayings on them,” she said. “I make collars, leashes, bandanas, key chains and bath wipe towels with sayings and then bowties for the boys and flowers for the girls that attach to their collars. And for the humans I have T-shirts, all embroidered with pet-themed sayings. Added to that are the things that can’t be done with sewing and embroidery, but instead use adhesive vinyl such as funny ‘Beware of Dog’ signs and treat jars.”

Palmer said she profits approximately $300 to $1,200 per fair with vendor fees ranging from $50 to $500 for a two-day event.

She explained that the hardest part about her side hustle is that she’s forced to have the mentality of a gambler, such as, “I know I’m going to kill it at the next show.” However, she said the reality is that she never knows from show to show how she will do.

As far as the rewarding part, Palmer said she loves everything about it — from socializing with other vendors to receiving compliments from shoppers (and meeting their dogs) to making sales.

Her advice to someone trying to make and sell crafts is that it’s not as easy as it looks. She explained that there are so many people trying to make extra money coupled with technology and machines that have made it so much easier to create. She added that there are a lot of the same products at each craft fair.

“So you have to figure out how to make it stand out and be uniquely yours to set you aside from the others,” she said. “You have to come up with an original idea so you don’t blend into the items that people see at every fair. Plus, to do craft fairs you have to be physically fit enough to be able to lift and carry your displays and your products (many think this is a good retirement gig and it is, but there is definitely physical labor involved).”

Teaching Barbecue Classes

Brian Gunterman’s side hustle is teaching backyard barbecue classes and brisket pop-ups. He said he started it nearly 10 years ago outside of his business DDR BBQ Supply.

He explained that preliminary development for his side gig was done through word of mouth and passing on practical, helpful tips, rather than glamorous advertisements. During good months, Gunterman said his side hustle generates $800 to $1,200.

He explained that the most challenging aspect is trying to juggle the time around the primary business and make classes fun, every week. However, he added that the reward is watching participants nail the perfect bark on their brisket and develop confidence in doing their own cookouts.

He recommended choosing a side hustle that not only excites you but isn’t trendy. He said the secrets to success are word-of-mouth advertising and repeat customers.

Monthly Rental Host

Kelly Bailey, monthly rental host on Furnished Finder, has been a midterm monthly rental landlord, along with her husband, for about five years. They own eight monthly furnished rentals.

“Our model is to purchase homes in adventurous locations where you just walk out the front door to enjoy a nice trail hike, restaurant or relaxing view,” she explained. “We try to accomplish all three characteristics in each property. We are super hosts on Airbnb and five-star hosts on Furnished Finder.”

Bailey said their goal is to purchase rental properties that will generate $500 to $1,000 in monthly cashflow alongside standard appreciation. “A majority of our portfolio is three-bedroom, two-bath homes,” she added.

Bailey explained that the most rewarding thing about their side hustle is the opportunity for financial freedom and providing business travelers and relocating families a home away from home. As far as challenges, she said, “While real estate opens the doors to a variety of freedoms in life, you are constantly thinking about your properties and what they might need.”

“Monthly rentals are a great side hustle alongside your W-2 job,” she added. “We balance work, properties and fostering children. If you have an empty room or extra finances in the bank waiting for an opportunity, it’s a great option even for beginning landlords. The tenants are gentle on your property and you typically only have four turnovers per year.”

Individualized Brand Naming and Narrative Consulting

Hailey Rodaer, marketing director at Engrave Ink, has been doing her side hustle for about four years. She specializes in helping new businesses or companies that are reinventing themselves to determine a name and core message.

“It starts with a detailed client brief followed by an exhaustive analysis of their target market and competition,” she said. “I then create a minimum of 15 distinct names, as well as a detailed explanation of the etymology, symbolism and pronunciation of each name. Once the name is chosen, I develop a brief brand story, a mission statement and three key taglines to create a full verbal identity solution for new businesses or rebranding. Basically, I provide the strategic basis of their public identity, not a random selection of words.”

Rodaer said she usually makes around $2,500 per month from her side hustle.

She explained that the hardest part of her side hustle is the initial client-consensus stage because it requires her to set several stakeholders on a common path toward a shared vision of their brand identity.

“The most satisfying part of this is to see a client start their business with a name and story that resonates with their customers, confirming the hours of painstaking work to create them,” she added.

Rodaer’s advice for someone looking for a successful side hustle is to focus on something that’s a skill that only you have, which can’t easily be replicated or automated. “Charge for what you can transform, not just how much you work,” she said.

