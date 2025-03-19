4 ‘Quiet Luxury’ Items You Can Find at HomeGoods for Cheap

You knew your friend’s fancy new home was nice, but you didn’t know it was that nice. Like, you’re wondering if they somehow hired an elite interior designer who only caters to the rich and famous to style their dining room. Every piece in their living room looks like it costs more than your last paycheck — and you’re a high earner.

Your own home reflects more of a “sparkling wine and canned tuna from Costco” aesthetic as opposed to “champagne wishes and caviar dreams” — and you’d like to change that. With a simple trip to HomeGoods, you can bring understated luxury into your own home without the designer price tag.

GOBankingRates found some items that evoke the sense of “quiet luxury” you’ve been looking for.

Laura Ashley Floral Sheets

When it comes to cozy and chic, with an aura of classic elegance, no brand does it better than Laura Ashley. Give your guest room the feeling of an English countryside retreat with these delicately patterned floral sheets. Even a queen-size set is priced under $40, making this luxury look more attainable than you might think.

Waffle-weave Throw From Portugal

Truly sophisticated home items offer more than just decoration or function — they offer both. This waffle-weave throw blanket, in soothing pastel green, adds texture and warmth to your space. It keeps you cozy on the couch during a long day of binge-watching while also doubling as a chic accent piece. And at less than $20, it’s an easy way to add effortless luxury to any room.

Nautica Home Mirror

With its sleek yet elegant wood frame, this 39-by-71-inch mirror makes your hallway feel like it belongs in a stately English manor, where you might check the fit of your tea dress before heading out to the garden. But it wouldn’t look out of place in a stylish New York brownstone either, where guests at a soirée might admire its size and rich wood stain before stepping in for their first cocktail.

Off-White Sofa

Nothing says refinement like white — except, perhaps, for a softer, warmer, off-white shade. This sofa sits like a queen in any living space, exuding regality and comfort in equal measure. It also proves that luxury isn’t just about outward appearance, though that certainly helps — it’s about creating a space that feels as indulgent as it looks.

