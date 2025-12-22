4 Predictions for Dogecoin in 2026

Key Points

Dogecoin does not appear to have a busy 2026 lined up.

Its developer community will continue to evaluate changes to the chain.

Its holder community just changed a lot, and now it'll be tested.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down by 66% in the last 12 months. Many holders are now in the process of wondering if 2026 will bring better times or if things are going to get even worse somehow.

In that vein, I have four predictions about this coin in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. New sources of demand will show their persistence

In late 2025, spot Dogecoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched, giving brokerage accounts a simple way to get exposure for the first time. Now, an entirely new source of capital has a chance to bid up the price of the coin, regardless of whether that's a good idea or not (and it isn't). Assuming these products attract any capital that sticks around for more than a few days, I predict that in 2026, investors could see an ongoing bid for Dogecoin that might be able to support its price across quarters.

Furthermore, digital asset treasury (DAT) companies hoarding Dogecoin will keep experimenting with holding it on their balance sheets, in hopes of its price appreciating and thereby making their business model viable. Much like the ETFs, the DAT purchasers have the effect of reducing the coin's float, which could make it a bit easier to move prices with purchasing. However, don't hold your breath for more DAT treasurers emerging until the price starts trending upwards again, assuming it ever does.

2. Utility talk will keep circulating, but never lead anywhere

One of the more interesting things in the Dogecoin developer community, to the limited extent that it exists, is a discussion about whether to add significant new utility to the coin. In particular, some people proposed launching a sidechain or a layer-2 (L2) network, meaning a separate blockchain that periodically settles its transactions back to the base chain while potentially adding big features like smart contracts which might totally change the nature of Dogecoin as an asset if implemented.

I predict that this conversation is probably never going to die, because holders are still needful for reasons to own the asset besides hoping that someone else pays more for it later.

At the same time, Dogecoin's visible development agenda today still looks like a hodgepodge of low-importance issues like fixing plumbing and improving developer tooling. There has been some progress on those fronts over the years. But it's not at a pace indicating enough consistently applied developer energy to power a costly pivot into being an application platform of some kind.

Therefore, I predict that these efforts to add utility will likely progress at such a glacial pace that they'll never actually be completed. That's very generous, considering that the developer community might not even be able to reach a quorum on which ideas to advance in the first place.

3. It will remain the biggest and most important meme coin

Throughout 2026, I predict that Dogecoin will continue to be the category anchor in meme coins. With a market cap of $19.3 billion, it's by far the largest member of its segment. Since that status has continued uninterrupted for several years now, it is unlikely to change. Keep in mind that it remains a huge repository of investors' capital, even after its brutal price decline over the last 12 months.

But being the biggest meme coin still means being a meme coin. I am very confident that there won't be a real investment thesis for buying Dogecoin before the end of 2026. And no, the fact that it will continue to be the biggest doesn't count as one.

4. Moonshot buying will persist

My final prediction is that a slice of buyers will continue to treat Dogecoin like a lottery ticket, willing to buy it at practically any price as long as they believe they have a chance of it going to the moon and making them rich. The memories of the coin's parabolic runs in 2018, 2021, and even 2024 won't be leaving the popular consciousness anytime soon, even if many investors are wiser now than they were in those periods.

Nonetheless, some of those greedy and low-information buyers will eventually be "right" in the sense that they will make money on their investment. This will encourage them to learn the worst possible lesson from the experience, namely that conviction and analysis are optional before making an investment. And if they nail a multibagger with Dogecoin, the odds are good that they'll be talking about it in public, which will then encourage more investors to take their chances with a purchase.

Don't fall for this trap. Your capital is better allocated elsewhere, to a real asset, with a real investment thesis.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.