4 Potentially Undervalued Cryptocurrencies To Buy in 2025

Most people are familiar with famous cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum or even dogecoin, but the crypto-verse has thousands of other options. With many coins available in the market, it is natural to get confused about which to invest in.

Find Out: How To Get a 10% Return on Investment (ROI): 10 Proven Ways

Trending Now: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

While there is always risk in investing in crypto — whether it’s a single coin or splitting your investment into multiple digital currencies — you can reduce the risk and hopefully maximize profits by identifying undervalued options. The four cryptocurrencies below barely make it to the media, but they have long-term potential as good investments at their current prices.

Dawgz AI

This might be the next crypto to explode, as it looks like AI-powered trading is here to stay. Though staking rewards and strong presale momentum, Dawgz AI provides a solid investment for the future as it’s a rising star among meme coins. In 2025, Dawgz AI offers a chance to make a considerable profit while having a little fun.

With artificial intelligence being combined with blockchain technology, Dawgz AI is well placed to be ahead of the pack. It operates 24/7 to optimize investment returns and seamlessly combines meme culture with the tangible results of investment benefits. There are also staking rewards, as ETH holders can earn a passive income stream through staking.

For You: I’m a Financial Advisor: 4 Investing Rules My Millionaire Clients Never Break

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink was co-founded in 2014 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, both of whom had previous experience with decentralized systems. The network is among the first to connect to off-platform sources to integrate data into smart contracts.

Initially used to aggregate cryptocurrency price data for apps like Aave, the platform now provides data verification services for organizations that include AccuWeather, Federal Express and the Associated Press, according to CoinMarketCap.

Despite precipitous drops in price and market capitalization since last spring, Chainlink is something of a moat in terms of its early entry into the smart contracts space and wide adoption since then. Chainlink is a dominant force in a growing market.

Hedera (HBAR)

In August 2018, the platform Hedera Hashgraph raised funds through an initial coin offering for Hedera, its token coin, and in September 2019, it opened wide access to its main net for the first time.

Hashgraph is an alternative to blockchain that uses a technology called Directed Acyclic Graph. Rather than rely on mining to verify transactions, Hashgraph nodes communicate with each other to share data about the network’s transaction history — comparing notes, if you will — to achieve consensus.

Hashgraph claims to be able to process more than 10,000 transactions per second, compared to 5 to 20 by the most prominent proof-of-work blockchains. Transactions have transaction fees ranging from $0.0001 to $1, depending on the transaction type, and they are usually complete within five seconds.

Thanks to Hashgraph’s robust technology, it can outperform many blockchain-based alternatives in numerous crucial aspects, including speed, cost and scalability. This non-conventional technology makes Hedera unique from other undervalued cryptocurrencies.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is the most-used decentralized platform thus far on the platform. It’s an automated market-making platform where users can exchange cryptocurrency and stake their tokens for a fee.

To do that, users deposit funds into a liquidity pool and receive special tokens, called liquidity tokens, in return. Liquidity tokens can be used in several ways, including as liquidity deposits that earn cake, the native token on PancakeSwap. Cake holders can then use their cake tokens to earn more tokens or enter lotteries.

PancakeSwap allows investors to invest in the future of the network and increase their returns, but it all comes with inevitable risks.

Final Take To GO: Determining Crypto Value

Trade volumes can give you insight into how a cryptocurrency might perform. Increasing volume usually indicates a higher degree of liquidity, meaning there are plenty of buyers for the coin’s owners wanting to sell. That trend often correlates with increasing prices.

Conversely, falling volume might mean that buyer demand is low, which could leave sellers chasing buyers offering lower and lower prices — driving prices down in the process.

Trading volume is only one factor analysts use to come up with crypto predictions. They also consider fundamental factors such as economic conditions, usefulness and viability of the coins, and the companies behind them, as well as sentiment among traders and others who influence markets.

However, coins that declined in value simply because of economic conditions and negative sentiment — and not because of a lack of utility or fundamental weaknesses within their projects — could be seriously undervalued right now.

The challenge is knowing the difference at a time when nearly all cryptocurrencies are trading for a fraction of what they were worth 14 months ago. How do you find undervalued cryptos? To determine whether a cryptocurrency might be undervalued, research the following factors:

Look for the founders of the particular technology behind the crypto coin.

Search for the market that deals in the specific cryptocurrency.

Check out the companies partnering with the cryptocurrency.

Finally, look out for the price pattern history of the crypto coin.

The opportunities to invest in the crypto world are increasing day by day, and you can make the best of them by doing your homework and investing only as much as you can afford to lose.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Potentially Undervalued Cryptocurrencies To Buy in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.