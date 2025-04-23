4 Places in Europe That Will Pay You Up To $82K To Move There

If you’ve dreamed of moving abroad to Europe but have limited funds, you might want to consider relocating to a location that will actually pay you to move there. Yes, that’s right — you can get money from local governments to relocate abroad to places in Spain, Greece, Italy and Ireland. However, there are qualifications you must meet and rules you must follow to get the cash.

Here’s a look at four places in Europe that will pay you as much as $82,000 to move there, as identified by International Living, plus, what you need to do to get the money.

Ponga, Spain

Located in a river valley in Spain’s Asturias region, Ponga is a picturesque mountain town. It is best known for being the site of a UNESCO-designated biosphere.

The government will pay you about $3,100 per person to move there, but you must live there five years to get the money. Plus, you need to be ready for what is truly small-town life — there are only 600 people in Ponga, and the nearest big city is 90 minutes away.

Antikythera, Greece

Living on a Greek island may seem like a fantasy, but you can make it a reality if you relocate to Antikythera, which sits on the edge of the Aegean Sea just off the northwest tip of Crete.

Up to five families can collect about $515 per month for three years if they move to the island, and each family will receive a free, new-construction house to live in. However, the island life might not be for everyone — there are no banks or ATMs or real supermarkets on Antikythera, and the island is only accessible by ferry.

Sardinia, Italy

One of the largest Mediterranean islands, Sardinia is a popular vacation spot thanks to its beaches, food and wine scene, and plethora of outdoor activities. Moving there might be like being on a permanent vacation — and you can get paid about $15,000 to do it.

However, to get the cash, you must meet certain requirements: You must choose to live in a Sardinian municipality with less than 3,000 residents; you must use the money to buy or renovate a home, spending at least twice the amount of the grant, and live in the home full-time; and you have to apply for permanent residency in Sardinia within 18 months.

Irish Islands

Ireland’s “Our Living Islands” program provides payment of about $82,000 to move to one of several remote isles, with the goal of ensuring “that sustainable, vibrant communities can continue to live — and thrive — on the offshore islands for many years to come.”

To qualify for the program, you must reside on one of 30 islands that are not linked to the mainland by a bridge. You must purchase a property constructed prior to 1993 that has remained vacant for at least two years, and use the money you receive from the government to refurbish or renovate the house. Note that this can’t be used as an investment property — the home cannot be turned into an Airbnb or rental.

