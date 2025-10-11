4 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Coca-Cola generates over $800 million in annual dividends for Berkshire, showcasing the power of patient dividend investing.

Buffett's portfolio managers keep buying shares of Pool Corp., building a 9.3% ownership stake in five quarters.

Berkshire Hathaway stock itself offers instant diversification and exposure to all of Buffett's picks in one ticker.

Master investor Warren Buffett has made a lot of money over the years. He has also helped a lot of ordinary people start their own investing journeys, like fellow financial legend Jack Bogle did with his brilliant index investing insights.

Buffett's storied career is drawing to a close as he will retire at the end of 2025. He is already delegating some stock-picking duties to a team of trusted lieutenants (Ted Weschler and Todd Combs), but Buffett's legacy will live on long after Greg Abel takes the reins. Reviewing his strategy and stock picks can help you build wealth in the long run.

Let's take a look at a few no-brainer Buffett stocks you should consider for your own portfolio in October 2025. I'm not saying that all of these ideas will be perfect fits for your personal portfolio, but they do deserve a closer look.

Amazon delivers the goods

It's rarely a bad time to pick up some shares of e-commerce veteran Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Buffett avoided the stock in the 1990s, unsure what would become of this online bookstore. Shortly before his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) finally picked up about 10 million split-adjusted shares in 2019, he said he was "kicking himself" for not getting into Amazon's stock much sooner.

Amazon has evolved into the world's largest online retailer and a leading force in cloud computing services. The stock trades 7% below February's all-time highs and it rarely looks cheap -- but you might be kicking yourself in the long run if you don't start an Amazon position today. You know, just like Warren Buffett did for a couple of decades. This world-class company deserves a premium valuation.

Berkshire is making a splash in Pool Corp.

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL) is a fairly new addition to the Berkshire portfolio, and a small position worth just $1 billion today. At the same time, Buffett and his lieutenants have steadily added Pool shares over the last four quarters, and the position roughly tripled in size in Q2 2025. At this point, Berkshire owns 9.3% of the company.

The global distributor of swimming pool equipment tends to outperform analyst expectations, but the stock is taking a dive in 2025. Down 11.5% year to date, Pool shares are changing hands at the modest valuation of 28 times trailing earnings. If Amazon's stock is too rich for your blood, you might prefer Pool's more reasonable P/E ratio.

Coca-Cola remains the real thing for dividend investors

Let's not forget about soft drink giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Buffett has owned this stock since 1988, building the perfect dividend machine. With a quarterly payout of $0.51 per share, Berkshire will collect about $816 million of dividend checks from its 400 million Coke shares in 2025.

Most investors can't copy that deep-pocketed strategy, and none can go back in time to start a new Coca-Cola holding in 1988. But this company was built for long-term excellence and it's never too late to get started. The current dividend yield of 3.1% is a good start, and the stock is even less expensive than Pool Corp. with a P/E ratio of 23.

And here's the ultimate Buffett stock

Finally, I highly recommend Berkshire Hathaway's shares -- the original Warren Buffett investment. Beyond its core insurance business, Berkshire runs a massive portfolio of wholly owned companies and large investments. The stocks mentioned above are small cogs in this intricate moneymaking machine.

The company doesn't pay a dividend, its shares are neither ridiculously expensive nor incredibly cheap, and Buffett's pending exit will surely ruffle some feathers on Wall Street in a couple of months. But you can bet on Buffett finding and training a fantastic group of people to take the baton and keep running.

This stock has earned a trillion-dollar market cap with a long history of relentless gains. And Berkshire gives you an instant shot of diversification in a single stock ticker, sort of like a miniature exchange-traded fund (ETF) without the annual fees.

Anders Bylund has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

