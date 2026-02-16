4 No-Brainer Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Nvidia and Broadcom are set to benefit from increasing demand for AI chips.

Micron is benefiting from increasing demand and short supply of high-bandwidth memory.

As the primary manufacturer of advanced logic chips, TSMC is set to benefit from the ongoing AI data center build-out.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The hottest part of the market right now is artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Five companies are set to spend a total of a whopping $700 billion on AI data centers this year. Meanwhile, famed portfolio manager Cathie Wood has predicted that AI infrastructure spending will rise to $1.4 trillion in 2030.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This is great news for the chip industry, but four semiconductor stocks in particular look like no-brainer buys.

1. Nvidia

With an estimated 90% market share of graphics processing units (GPUs), the main chips used to power AI workloads, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the dominant player in the AI infrastructure market. As such, spending growth is going to nicely benefit it. Meanwhile, its CUDA software platform, where most foundational AI code has been written, continues to give it a strong moat, especially in AI training.

2. Broadcom

The biggest challenger to Nvidia's dominance is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which is helping customers develop custom AI ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits). While ASICs lack the flexibility of GPUs, these hardwired chips can be more energy-efficient and cost-effective. Broadcom helped Alphabet create its popular Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which it uses for its internal workloads, and is starting to let customers deploy. The growth of TPUs has been helping drive Broadcom's growth, as has its networking portfolio.

Meanwhile, hyperscalers have been increasingly turning to Broadcom to help them develop their own custom chips. With the AI infrastructure market growing and ASICs taking share, Broadcom should see explosive growth.

3. Micron

For AI chips to achieve peak performance, they need to be packaged with high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is a specialized form of DRAM (dynamic random-access memory). With the data center buildout, demand for HBM is exploding. However, HBM needs upward of three times the wafer capacity of ordinary DRAM, which is causing an overall DRAM shortage.

As one of three big DRAM makers -- along with Korean companies SK Hynix and Samsung -- Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is seeing both huge revenue growth and ballooning gross margin. With demand for DRAM expected to outstrip supply into the foreseeable future, Micron is set to benefit from an ongoing supercycle for years to come.

4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

With a virtual monopoly on the manufacturing of advanced logic chips, like GPUs and AI ASICs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is set to ride the AI infrastructure spending wave. Best of all, it doesn't matter how much share AI ASICs or GPUs take, as it manufactures both.

At the same time, the company's position has given it strong pricing power, with reports that it has already informed customers of upcoming price hikes for the next four years. With higher prices and TSMC building out more capacity, the stock is set to be a continued AI infrastructure spending winner.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.