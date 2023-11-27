4 Must-Buy Profitable Stocks Using Net Income Ratio

Investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, it’s prudent to look for companies that offer sturdy returns after meeting all operating and non-operating costs.

Hence, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are several profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, Lamb Weston LW, e.l.f. Beauty ELF, Novo Nordisk NVO and NVIDIA NVDA have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 15.

Here are four of the 15 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Lamb Weston is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and provides a range of appetizers. The 12-month net profit margin of LW is 17.2%.

e.l.f. Beauty operates as a cosmetic company. The 12-month net profit margin of ELF is 15.9%.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company. The 12-month net profit margin of NVO is 35.2%.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 42.1%.

